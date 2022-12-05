ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8

A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
CRESTON, WA
Spokane residents not receiving mail

Many Spokane residents say their mail services have slowed or nearly stopped. The United States postal service says this because a rise in staffing shortages is forcing them to extend their employees hours and routes.
SPOKANE, WA
WSDOT: Sheriff’s Dec. 6 action at Camp Hope disappointing and harmful

This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Dec. 7. You can find last week's update here. With plans already underway to permanently close Camp Hope and move people to substantially better housing, Tuesday’s unexpected arrival of numerous uniformed Spokane County Sheriff deputies and Spokane Police officers and mental health specialists to hand out fliers announcing the camp is being closed was unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there.
SPOKANE, WA
Noah Kahan is set to come to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer Noah Kahan is set to perform with opener Joy Oladokun at the Spokane Pavilion Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk-infused pop. While he is most known for his work with Lorde and Khalid he is now releasing his fifth album "Stick Season." This will be Kahan's second time visiting Spokane after performing at the Knitting Factory during his I Was/ I Am tour in 2021.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga women's coach Lisa Fortier hopes more players can return soon

The light at the end of the tunnel is looking a bit brighter for the Gonzaga women. That tunnel, however, has been longer and darker than most fans realize, coach Lisa Fortier and her players acknowledged Tuesday night. The Zags had just beaten Queens University of Charlotte (North Carolina) by...
SPOKANE, WA

