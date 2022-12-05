Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KHQ Right Now
Snow covers roads in Spokane during evening commute
A blanket of snow covered the roads in Spokane for Thursday's evening commute. More snow is expected overnight.
KHQ Right Now
Snow arrives in eastern Washington, areas north of Spokane could see 4-7 inches
Snow arrived in Spokane Thursday afternoon. Between three and five inches are expected in Spokane through Friday at noon, while higher totals are possible north of the city.
KHQ Right Now
Snow is falling in Spokane and will continue through the evening commute
We are under a weather alert due to snow on the way this afternoon. We are expecting to see two to five inches of snow in city areas.
KHQ Right Now
1st Round of Snow Wraps Up Friday Morning, 2nd to Arrive Friday Night
We remain under a NonStop Local Weather Alert as snow continues to fall late Thursday night and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning before finally moving out to the east. Right now, 2-5" of snow looks to be the average across the area of Spokane to Coeur...
KHQ Right Now
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
KHQ Right Now
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
KHQ Right Now
Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8
A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane residents not receiving mail
Many Spokane residents say their mail services have slowed or nearly stopped. The United States postal service says this because a rise in staffing shortages is forcing them to extend their employees hours and routes.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT: Sheriff’s Dec. 6 action at Camp Hope disappointing and harmful
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Dec. 7. You can find last week's update here. With plans already underway to permanently close Camp Hope and move people to substantially better housing, Tuesday’s unexpected arrival of numerous uniformed Spokane County Sheriff deputies and Spokane Police officers and mental health specialists to hand out fliers announcing the camp is being closed was unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police report no credible threat found following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
KHQ Right Now
Noah Kahan is set to come to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer Noah Kahan is set to perform with opener Joy Oladokun at the Spokane Pavilion Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk-infused pop. While he is most known for his work with Lorde and Khalid he is now releasing his fifth album "Stick Season." This will be Kahan's second time visiting Spokane after performing at the Knitting Factory during his I Was/ I Am tour in 2021.
KHQ Right Now
Apartment complex fire in Airway Heights sends 1 person to hospital, badly damages unit
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Firefighters in Airway Heights are trying to figure out what started a fire that forced a family out of their home and put one man into the hospital. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on 6th street and firefighters said sprinklers in the building kept the flames from spreading, but one unit was badly damaged.
KHQ Right Now
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
KHQ Right Now
Mike Hopkins, Washington not fooled by Gonzaga's uncharacteristic start ahead of Friday's matchup
Mike Hopkins isn’t fooled. Earlier this week during a news conference in Seattle, Washington’s sixth-year coach was asked about the next challenge on the Huskies’ schedule under the premise that No. 18 Gonzaga might actually be … vulnerable?. It’s not the first time that theory has...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women's coach Lisa Fortier hopes more players can return soon
The light at the end of the tunnel is looking a bit brighter for the Gonzaga women. That tunnel, however, has been longer and darker than most fans realize, coach Lisa Fortier and her players acknowledged Tuesday night. The Zags had just beaten Queens University of Charlotte (North Carolina) by...
