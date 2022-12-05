Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate Lincoln home after fire races through it Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells Channel 8...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus ALLO construction has finished
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The construction of the Columbus ALLO network is officially complete. ALLO's 100% fiber-optic network will be available to local Columbus businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone solutions.?. President, Brad Moline, talked about his thoughts now that the construction has come to an end.
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln’s Tower Square transformed into ‘North Pole’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the rest of the Christmas season, Tower Square in downtown Lincoln is the “North Pole.”. The square at 13th and P Streets has been decked out in lights and decorations, thanks to the Downtown Lincoln Association. The lights and music will be on...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. ARYSE Partners With People’s City Mission To Collect Warm Clothing. In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community...
1011now.com
Christmas gifts and Zoo Lights
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’. Lack of snow giving Lancaster County...
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
KSNB Local4
City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
KSNB Local4
Icy weather postpones Lake Hastings meeting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A meeting about the water quality at Lake Hastings was postponed Thursday. Hastings officials said the meeting was set to discuss water quality and to give the public a chance to talk about future recreation on the lake. The meeting agenda also included a fishery report, aquatic restoration, an upcoming water quality management project and best management practices for the lake and watershed.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln offers former Anytime Fitness members free month of fitness
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - With the recent announcement of Lincoln’s Anytime Fitness locations permanently closing, the YMCA of Lincoln is inviting those members to join the Y community. On November 25, 2022, Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations posted their permanent closure. Now through January 31, 2023, former members of...
1011now.com
One hospitalized Lincoln apartment fire
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Police are releasing video...
NebraskaTV
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
1011now.com
Snow and Ice Reports
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Highway...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
1011now.com
Monthly visit with Lincoln's Mayor
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
KSNB Local4
City officials executing plan to keep local roads safe
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With another winter storm passing through, it’s a reminder of the long winter ahead. City officials say they’re following the reports of local weather reports closely to help determine when they should go out and start street treatment. For a storm system like on...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
1011now.com
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road. LSO said the vehicle lost...
