WATCH: Challenge for college football is to 'get your houses in order'
We're a week into the transfer portal season in college football. It officially opened Monday morning. There were 700 names in the database before noon. About 300 more joined before the end of the week. Eleven West Virginia players have entered: Quarterbacks JT Daniels and Will Crowder, offensive lineman Jordan...
BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
