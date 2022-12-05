Read full article on original website
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left the Broncos' 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion at the end of a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits
Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas lands offer from Louisville
Mississippi State wide receiver transfer Zavion Thomas, who at one point during his high school recruitment was committed to the University of Lousiville, has landed a scholarship offer from new U of L coach Jeff Brohm. Thomas had committed to Louisville in June of 2021 but de-committed in September and...
Stanford commit Luke Baklenko excited by Troy Taylor hire
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian offensive lineman Luke Baklenko said his commitment remains rock solid to Stanford in the wake of the Cardinal hiring Troy Taylor. Baklenko committed to Stanford back in June and remained solid in his pledge throughout the Cardinal coaching search. On Saturday, Stanford hired former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor as their new head coach and Baklenko was excited by the news.
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Louisville TE commit Jamari Johnson has a pair of official visits set
Inglewood (Calif.) tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson has a couple of official visits set for the next two weeks. Johnson committed to Louisville back in April but is set to visit Pittsburgh this weekend and will check out Oregon next week. “I’m actually at Pitt right now,” Johnson...
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams highlights other finalists in acceptance speech
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams found humor Saturday during his acceptance speech just moments after he won the Heisman Trophy. Standing in front of other Heisman finalists in Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Williams joked about his Trojans not making the College Football Playoff. TCU, Ohio State and Georgia are in the midst of competing for a national championship.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
New offensive line target emerges for Nebraska
Huskers host transfer portal offensive lineman Ben Scott over the weekend.
