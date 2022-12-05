Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office
For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe
We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Viewers think they've figured out the host's successor.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds explains how he injured Denzel Washington twice making Safe House
Ryan Reynolds would probably be the first to admit he’s a goofy guy, but it turns out he can be dangerous when he wants to be. Just ask his Safe House co-star Denzel Washington who Reynolds managed to injure not once but twice while making the thriller movie. Reynolds shared the story on Facebook to celebrate the success of Safe House on the streaming service Netflix.
thedigitalfix.com
Kang actor reveals what villains he studied to prepare for MCU role
Jonathan Majors’ role as Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer was already soft-launched in the Marvel series Loki – where he played a variant of the character – but with the villain set to play a central role in Marvel’s Phase 5, Majors spoke to CinePOP about how he went about preparing for the role, and what movie villains inspired him.
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
thedigitalfix.com
Yes, David Bowie’s bulge in Labyrinth was intentional
When you think of the best family movies, you probably don’t think of David Bowie’s bulge. Yet anyone who’s had the pleasure of watching the Jim Henson fantasy movie Labyrinth will definitely have thought, at least once, The Thin White Duke’s package. We don’t blame you....
thedigitalfix.com
Is there a Doctor Who Christmas special this year?
Now is a very, very good time to be a Doctor Who fan – but is there a Doctor Who Christmas special this year? Doctor Who has a long history of memorable Christmas special episodes, and the regeneration stories of both the 11th Doctor, and the 12th Doctor, are Christmassy tales.
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character
The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
thedigitalfix.com
Guillermo del Toro has disappointing Justice League Dark movie update
Guillermo del Toro has been riding high since winning Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water. He has more creative freedom now, more than ever, to pursue his passion projects. These have included the noir Nightmare Alley, his Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities, and now his stop-motion version of Pinocchio.
wegotthiscovered.com
AI crafts an unsettling ‘Avengers’ lineup and The Russo Brothers are loving it
Artificial Intelligence has gone and done it again, this time offering an alternative take on the Avengers. Only instead of Joss Whedon and a 2012 release date, a challenge was issued to a computer to deliver an adaptation that was released in 1980, directed by Wes Anderson. The results were...
thedigitalfix.com
Charlize Theron used to think that Marvel was for f-ing nerds
Charlize Theron has become one of the biggest action movie stars in Hollywood, with Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, and being a part of the Fast and Furious franchise. She also popped up in a surprise cameo in Doctor Strange 2 earlier this year, and will potentially be a part of the MCU going forwards. But she admits that she used to think that Marvel movies were for “fucking nerds.”
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin has more than halfway finished The Winds of Winter
George RR Martin has given a more specific idea of where exactly he is with The Winds of Winter, which he’s been writing for over a decade. The Game of Thrones television series famously had to essentially make up the story for the last two seasons, as it was clear that Martin would not be done with the book series any time soon. This led to a highly controversial final season which left fans largely disappointed.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?
Upon its release, Firefly Lane was one of the most-watched shows on streaming service Netflix, but will there be a Firefly Lane season 3? Firefly Lane is a Netflix drama series which follows the story of two teenage girls in the 1970s, while also telling the story of their adult selves after the turn of the millennium.
Comments / 0