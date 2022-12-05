Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Helen Mirren was “intimidated” by Harrison Ford when they first met
Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to television, having made a name for herself in detective crime series Prime Suspect in the 1990s. But Harrison Ford, on the other hand, appeared in a few television episodes in the 1970s but has done no TV whatsoever since becoming a Hollywood star. All that is set to change with Mirren and Ford teaming up for Yellowstone prequel 1923.
James Cameron wrote an Avatar movie that’ll never be made
James Cameron is a relentless artist, who always seems to be cooking something up, especially when it comes to the Avatar franchise. We may be awaiting the Avatar 2 release date right now, but there was once an idea for an Avatar sequel that will never see the light of day.
Kang actor reveals what villains he studied to prepare for MCU role
Jonathan Majors’ role as Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer was already soft-launched in the Marvel series Loki – where he played a variant of the character – but with the villain set to play a central role in Marvel’s Phase 5, Majors spoke to CinePOP about how he went about preparing for the role, and what movie villains inspired him.
Ryan Reynolds explains how he injured Denzel Washington twice making Safe House
Ryan Reynolds would probably be the first to admit he’s a goofy guy, but it turns out he can be dangerous when he wants to be. Just ask his Safe House co-star Denzel Washington who Reynolds managed to injure not once but twice while making the thriller movie. Reynolds shared the story on Facebook to celebrate the success of Safe House on the streaming service Netflix.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4
Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.
Michael Keaton was going to be in a fan-favourite Batman movie
After Warner Bros started to operate under new management earlier this year, the company has made a lot of radical changes regarding upcoming DC movies and the wider DCEU that have shocked and divided audiences. Not only has the studio pushed on with solo The Flash movie despite the controversies surrounding its titular star, but it also cancelled a number of projects out of the desire to pivot focus away from streaming services and move firmly back to theatrical releases.
Jennifer Lawrence explains how Hunger Games changed action movies
Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series is here, which sees Oscar hopefuls in conversation with one another. Jennifer Lawrence, who is promoting the Apple film Causeway, and Viola Davis, who is promoting the historical action movie The Woman King were paired with one another. This led Viola Davis to ask Lawrence about The Hunger Games.
Charlize Theron used to think that Marvel was for f-ing nerds
Charlize Theron has become one of the biggest action movie stars in Hollywood, with Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, and being a part of the Fast and Furious franchise. She also popped up in a surprise cameo in Doctor Strange 2 earlier this year, and will potentially be a part of the MCU going forwards. But she admits that she used to think that Marvel movies were for “fucking nerds.”
James McAvoy wanted his Professor X to look like he did drugs
The X-Men movies are a collection of some brilliant films and some pretty dire films, with messy timelines, questionable character arcs, but also some really fun characters and moments. James McAvoy, who played a younger version of Professor Charles Xavier in the latter stages of the superhero movies had one very unorthodox idea for his X-Men character that we kinda like, though.
The best Santa Claus movies of all time
What are the best Santa Claus movies of all time? We love a good Christmas movie here at The Digital Fix, so much so that we aren’t content with a simple list of the best festive movies – we want to look at the best films featuring the big man in red, too.
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
Yes, David Bowie’s bulge in Labyrinth was intentional
When you think of the best family movies, you probably don’t think of David Bowie’s bulge. Yet anyone who’s had the pleasure of watching the Jim Henson fantasy movie Labyrinth will definitely have thought, at least once, The Thin White Duke’s package. We don’t blame you....
Why Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t love working with Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis is widely regarded as one of our greatest living actors. Known for his intense method acting, Day-Lewis has made some of the best movies of all time, working with some truly incredible filmmakers along the way. His commitment to staying in character at all times can be a bit difficult for some actors, though.
Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character
The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
Clint Eastwood plans to be oldest director in Hollywood
Clint Eastwood may already be an absolute legend in Hollywood, both for his acting and his filmmaking, having made some of the best movies of all time. But, he also has ambitions of being the oldest director in Hollywood one day. From action movies like Dirty Harry, drama movies like...
Texas Chainsaw Massacre star calls out Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence is a brilliant actor, but her claim that she was the first woman to lead an action movie with The Hunger Games has caused a bit of a stir. Now, one of the stars of the horror movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 has hit back and wants to prove Lawrence wrong.
Scream’s Ghostface actor is the voice of an iconic cartoon character
It could be argued that slasher movies are only ever as good as their lead murderer. That’s why Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees have persisted over the years, despite the decades of injuries they’ve endured while tearing through teenagers. However, there’s one famous horror movie baddie...
