Home Energy Score Program Approved For Bend
BEND, OR -- A home energy score will be required to sell a house in Bend, starting July first, following unanimous approval this week by the City Council. But the new ordinance is not without controversy. "It’s a cost to the seller, which is ultimately a cost to the buyer,"...
Bend Gateway North Master Plan Advances
BEND, OR -- A new master plan is moving forward for the north end of Bend; it's a big step in the eventual relocation of Costco near Highway 20 and Cooley Road. Mayor-Elect Melanie Kebler says the City Council approved what’s being called “Gateway North” after the developer brought the parking plan in line with city code. "The developers had done a more specific study and brought us some different data, and they themselves said, ‘Hey, here’s what we need. We can reduce this down and we actually don’t need that many. And, especially if we try to put in some of the other things that allow people in the neighborhood to have a bike share’ and to have some of the other mitigation that we were looking for, that made sense and that was a plan that they could get behind." Kebler tells KBND News, "They were going to add back some of the bike parking we thought was missing, they’re going to reduce the amount of parking they needed, and they were also going to do some things like adding some trees, some stormwater mitigation and also a little mobility hub for that whole area; because there will be some housing and other things, not just a Costco."
Four Floors Approved For Deschutes Courthouse Expansion
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners on Wednesday approved adding a fourth floor to planned renovations at the County Courthouse. Commissioner Phil Chang says the additional space is helpful, even if it isn't used by court staff initially. “There are opportunities to use that space for activities, (and) organizations that are court-related. (That) makes it a much more attractive proposition,” said Chang adding that an estimated $44.5 million “is a very big price tag. That said, I definitely think that shelling out the fourth floor is a much more cost-effective option.”
Bend city councilors OK mandatory Home Energy Score for home sellers; revised new Costco site plan gets nod
After hearing some criticism from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors and a mix of views during a public hearing, Bend city councilors moved ahead Wednesday night with plans to enact a required Home Energy Score preparation when homes are sold, starting next July 1.
Utopia Property Management Announces Hiring Of A New Branch Manager To Expand Its Presence in Redmond/Bend Oregon Area
Utopia Property Management has announced the hiring of Kimberly Leatherman as its new branch manager. Utopia Property Management, the leadingproperty management company on the west coast, is introducing a new branch manager, Kimberly Leatherman, to their local office in Redmond Oregon. Utopia management is a three-generation family business founded in 1994, has been devoted to delivering exceptional rental property managementservices and is expanding its operations to accommodateclients in the Redmond/Bend, Oregon area.
Library Board Votes To Keep LGBTQ Books
PRINEVILLE, OR -- The Crook County Library board meeting was unusually packed Thursday as the members voted four to one to keep books with LGBTQ+ material in their current location on shelves. Representatives from Deschutes Public Library, the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Committee, and State Library of Oregon testified on the...
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of December 11-17
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of December 11-17. Stevens Rd Sewer Line Installation (Bend Area) – Installation of a sewer line crossing will be occurring on Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road. Traffic Information – Stevens Road...
Redmond propane co. doubles staff to deal with spike in demand
Redmond-based CoEnergy Propane says it's doubled its staff and working long hours but still has an eight-week backlog for propane deliveries due to a jump in demand as customers switch providers.
Crook County Library faces controversy over LGBTQ-related books
Crook County community members are growing frustrated over LGBTQ-related books at the Crook County Library for the fact that they are not labeled and removed from certain sections of the library. In various board meetings, Crook County Library Director April Witteveen said residents stated they didn't want their kids exposed to that particular content.
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
St. Charles Health System Joins Oregon Hospitals in Charging the State with Violating Civil Rights of Vulnerable Patients
In a move to protect the civil rights of vulnerable Oregonians, St. Charles Health System, based in Bend, Oregon, has joined Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth in a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority. The lawsuit, filed in September, aims to ensure the Oregon Health Authority fulfills its legal obligation to provide adequate mental health treatment capacity for civilly committed individuals.
Crook County growth second-fastest in state
New population estimates from Portland State University project increase of 2.22%Crook County is the second-fastest growing county per population percentage growth in the state. Only small Gilliam County, which grew by 84 people, had a higher percentage growth rate than Crook over the past year. Crook County, one of the state's fastest-growing counties for several years in a row, grew 2.22%, from 25,595 to 26,162 people, an addition of 567 residents. The county seat and only incorporated city in the county, Prineville, grew from 11,042 to 11,513, a 4.3% jump over the year. Last year, Crook County's growth of...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – At this time of year, our hope is for all of our animals to find a loving home for the holidays. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for dogs and cats over six months old and all small animals through Saturday, Dec. 24th at 2 p.m..
The Rent is Too Damn High and Getting Higher
Bend's fair market rent rose by 37.4% from 2019 to 2023, making it the ninth-largest increase in rent among small metros in the United States. The Consumer Price Index shows rents across the country have risen by 24.1% since 2019, the fastest pace since the 1980s. A study from Construction Coverage lays the blame on an increased demand for housing while supply remains constrained, and that rental prices are still increasing as housing prices stabilize.
Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond's price falls to $453,000
Central Oregon's real estate market has been on a bit of a roller-coaster this year, and the November figures out Thursday from Redmond's Beacon Appraisal Group shows the impacts of inflation, recession fears, up-and-down mortgage interest rates and other national and local factors.
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Local Snowpack Off To Strong Start
BEND, OR -- Central Oregon’s snowpack is off to a strong start, thanks to early season snowstorms. Snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin are 144% of normal for this time of year, as of Thursday. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says an early November storm was followed...
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
