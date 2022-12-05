Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Avalanche, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers thinking about taking a run at Erik Karlsson? One insider reports that the team has kicked around the idea of trying to trade for the defenseman. Are the New York Islanders a team that will have interest and the wherewithal to add someone like Patrick Kane?
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Nemec, Bastian & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every week this season. Since our last edition, the team improved their record to 21-4-1 and are tied with the Boston Bruins at the top of the league standings with 43 points. Devils’ goaltender Vitek...
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions
It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
Minnesota Reportedly Makes New Decision On P.J. Fleck
Since joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2017, P.J. Fleck has been a revelation of a head coach, turning the football team into a force to be reckoned with. Now the school is hoping to keep him in Minneapolis into the end of the 2020s. According to Matt Fortune of...
Vikings WR Guarantees Victory against Lions
Read more on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteeing a win Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Will the Detroit Pistons really be in the running for Victor Wembanyama?
The Detroit Pistons are currently 7-20, which is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA. If the season were to end now, they would have maximum 14 percent odds for the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the chance to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s what all...
AJ Green can become the sharpshooter the Milwaukee Bucks desperately need
AJ Green may be the exact thing what the Milwaukee Bucks need, as they continue to struggle from 3-point line.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 12/9/22
The New York Rangers (13-10-5) are coming off two victories against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 5 and on Dec. 7 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights. Tonight, they will play the Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1), a club that is playing well despite injuries to some of their top players. They were shutout by the Boston Bruins, 4-0, on Dec. 7 and will aim to put that loss behind them with a solid outing this evening.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Flyers’ 5-Game Homestand
The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. They suffered regulation losses to the Capitals, the New Jersey Devils, and Tampa Bay Lightning while earning wins against the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division 20 points out of the top spot and eight out of the final wild-card spot.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 10
Welcome to this edition of the 2022-23 weekly Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers. We’ll rank the teams from last to first. Rankings are focused on the overall record, each team’s record of the last week, and the overall feel surrounding each club. December is officially here as...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Samsonov & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the action of last night’s 5-0 shutout against the Los Angels Kings. A number of players had strong games. Given the Maple Leafs’ first-period domination without goals to show for it, the team...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Greiss Deserves More Starts as Binnington Struggles
Coming into this season, the St. Louis Blues were expected to rely heavily on Jordan Binnington. They signed a 36-year-old Thomas Greiss to be their backup. He was coming off of a brutal season with the Detroit Red Wings. At the time of the move, it was an uninspiring addition to replace less than half of what Ville Husso did last season.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics
The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
The Hockey Writers
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
Comments / 0