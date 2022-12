As the holiday season rolls around, familiar Irving Berlin carols are bound to get stuck in your head — namely the title song from the 1954 flick White Christmas. This month, the Indio performing arts group Desert TheatreWorks puts on a live-action version of the musical. It kicks off Dec. 10 with a special opening-day celebration in which veterans have been invited to sing along to that snowy classic onstage alongside the actors.

