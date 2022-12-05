Read full article on original website
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!
Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 27. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
T.J. Holmes is a journalist on Good Morning America. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. He was previously married to Amy Ferson. T.J. has gushed over his family several times in the past. T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Oklahoma country artist dies just hours after wedding: ‘It’s all so surreal’
Jake Flint, a singer-songwriter active in Oklahoma's Red Dirt country scene, passed unexpectedly over the weekend
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bear and Raiven Brown Split Again
Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have reportedly split once again. Ashley's Reality Roundup reports that Raiven, currently expecting the pair's second child, revealed the breakup news on social media. It's far from the first time that they have gone their separate ways, with Raiven saying that there will be "no drama" between them this time.
Jessie James Decker Twins With Daughter in Festive Sequin Shirts
Jessie James Decker embraced a holly jolly outfit for a recent Christmas party. In photos shared on her Instagram page from her clothing brand's company event, the country pop singer stunned in black bell bottom pants with a sparkly sequined blouse. “We had a very Kittenish Christmas party last night😽...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota
Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
Photo Bomber Turns Out To Be This Amazing Minnesota Vikings Player
What are the chances that something like this would happen to any of us here in Minnesota? A family of four, just out taking some holiday pictures, in their favorite Vikings attire; are photobombed by a gigantic man. Not just ANY gigantic man. This man happens to be an actual Minnesota Viking player!
Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks & Recreation’ Actress, Dead at 92
Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her recurring role as Ethel Beavers on “Parks & Recreation,” has died at the age of 92. Her family posted a message on Facebook, alongside a tribute video, confirming her death. “Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work,” the message reads. The actress had her Hollywood debut in the 1980 film Mafia on the Bounty, with a late-career renaissance featuring guest spots on sitcoms such as “New Girl” and “The Middle.” She first appeared in “Parks & Recreation” during the show’s third season in 2011, guest starring in 11 episodes until the show’s conclusion in 2015.https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=714239139948568Read it at Variety
Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings
Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
You Can Stay In A Wisconsin Airbnb That Is A Pink Dream
If you love the color pink, you'll be blown away by this dreamy, 4,400-square-foot Victorian mansion doused in the hue from top to bottom. Check it out.
