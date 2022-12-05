The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7 but there are some things you can do if you missed the deadline. According to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, existing Medicare Advantage members have another enrollment period in Q1. They can change from a Medicare Advantage plan to another or make changes to their existing plan during this time. “There can be reasons for this. [For example,] you find out that a doctor is no longer in the network and would result in a higher out of pocket cost,” Oh says. “In other words, it's not only because of pure procrastination.”

