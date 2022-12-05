Read full article on original website
How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion
Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023
Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security...
marketplace.org
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
Healthline
What Are the Medicare Income Limits in 2023?
Together, parts A and B are often referred to as “original Medicare.” Your costs for original Medicare can vary depending on your income and circumstances. Most people will pay nothing for Medicare Part A. Your Part A coverage is free as long as you’re eligible for Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments arriving in just one week for millions
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their next monthly retirement checks, worth an average of $1,681 per payment, in just seven days.
CNET
Receive SSI? Here's When Your COLA Increase Check Gets Deposited This Month
If you're a Supplemental Security Income recipient, we've got exciting news. You're getting your first payment with a cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% in late December. This payment is in addition to the check you already received at the beginning of this month. We'll explain below why you're getting two...
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When Is Your Money Coming?
The Social Security Administration this week started disbursing December payments. In January 2023, you'll get your first increased benefit amount. For those who receive Supplemental Security Income, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
marketplace.org
Is Medicare Advantage worth the short-term savings?
Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage, a privately-run option of the federal government’s public healthcare program, is ending Dec. 7. The private option has gained popularity in recent years as companies spend massively on advertising and tout benefits like vision and dental insurance. This year, Medicare Advantage could surpass the traditional Medicare option in enrollment.
Social Security update: First of two checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in nine days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just nine days.
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling healthcare costs cutting...
Popular Medicare Advantage plans have 'clear cases of overpayments and improper billing of US taxpayers,' advocates and analysts say
Medicare enrollment ends December 7. Critics say the popular Medicare Advantage plans are costly.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth an average of $1,668 to go out to millions in five days
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,668 per check, in only five days.
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part B Premiums Are Getting Cheaper
In 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices will be cheaper, while Part A premiums and deductibles are getting slightly more expensive. This is because the Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Toni Says: What is a Medicare Supplement Guaranteed Issue plan?
I have decided to retire when I turn 65 in January and will need to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B. My husband, Sam, is 70 and he enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B when he turned 65 and remained on my company benefits due to having health issues.
beckersdental.com
Nearly half of Americans are delaying oral healthcare due to inflation: 5 things to know
Inflation is not only affecting Americans' wallets, but their oral health as well. The Delta Dental Institute commissioned communications company FGS Global to conduct a survey on Americans' relationship to oral health, which was released Dec. 7. The survey was administered in October and included 1,321 adults. The survey found...
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
What To Do if You Miss Medicare's December 7 Deadline
The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7 but there are some things you can do if you missed the deadline. According to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, existing Medicare Advantage members have another enrollment period in Q1. They can change from a Medicare Advantage plan to another or make changes to their existing plan during this time. “There can be reasons for this. [For example,] you find out that a doctor is no longer in the network and would result in a higher out of pocket cost,” Oh says. “In other words, it's not only because of pure procrastination.”
KXLY
Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Opinion: Universal Health Care Would Save Americans a Lot of Money
Many Americans claim that free market capitalism is the best form of economy. The basic concept is that competition keeps prices fair. However, when was the last time you discussed pricing in the medical industry? When was the last time you told a doctor, “Your prices are too high, I’m going to your competitor?”
