Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
December 7, 1871: The thermometer took a sudden downward “Flight” on Monday and reached 24°below zero. It was also down to 20° below zero on Tuesday morning. We hardly dare venture out of our office, for fear of “freezing up.”. December 8, 1932: With two...
swnewsmedia.com
Can the Prior Lake skaters defend their Section 2AA crown?
The Prior Lake boys hockey team broke through last season, winning the Section 2AA title to earn the program's first-ever state berth. The question now for the Lakers going into this winter is can the team stay among the state elite?
swnewsmedia.com
Sophomore leads the Blaze on the mat at the first invitational
Can the Burnsville wrestling team get another state qualifier this winter?. Last season, the Blaze ended a long state drought when then-senior Xaiver Ripplinger qualified for the the Class AAA competition at 138 pounds. He was the first Burnsville wrestler to make the state field in a decade.
swnewsmedia.com
Can the new-look Sabers contend in the SSC, Section 2AAAA?
The Shakopee boys basketball team has some rebuilding to do on the hardwood. The Sabers graduated their top five scorers and seven seniors who got significant varsity minutes from last year’s team that finished 25-4 overall, won the South Suburban Conference title with a 16-2 record and was upset in the Section 2AAAA title game by Eden Prairie (75-60).
swnewsmedia.com
New beginning has started for the Prior Lake girls on the court
It’s new beginning for the Prior Lake girls basketball team, and the program needed one after the way last season ended. Maurice Hodges has taken over as head coach for Demondi Johnson, who resigned his position back on Feb. 23 with one game left in the Lakers’ regular season.
swnewsmedia.com
Kleiner named new athletic director at Burnsville High School
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has named Kevin Kleiner athletics director at Burnsville High School. Kleiner comes from Faribault High School, where he served as activities director since 2021. In that role, he led and managed both middle and high school athletics programs and also served on several community athletics facility boards.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
swnewsmedia.com
Decembrrr Dazzle! a hit despite freezing weather
It was a winter wonderland at this year’s Decembrrr Dazzle! hosted by the City of Prior Lake at Lakefront Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The annual festive event was met with freezing temperatures, wind and, of course, snow. Despite the weather, more than 600 residents still made their way out to celebrate the holiday, according to city officials.
swnewsmedia.com
Scott County making strides on preparing Family Resource Center's new Shakopee site
Workers in Scott County are currently modifying the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee so that it can eventually serve as the site of a new Family Resource Center. Earlier this year, the city of Shakopee and the county agreed to move an FRC from the Shakopee Library to the transit station.
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen Lions Club wraps up its annual Christmas tree lot
Homes all around the area are now filled with festive Balsam fir and Fraser fir trees to celebrate the season, thanks in part to the Chanhassen Lions Club‘s annual Christmas tree lot. The beloved tree lot sold around 560 trees between their opening on Black Friday and Sunday, Dec....
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
nddist.com
Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open. The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Mary “Janie” Busch
Mary “Janie” Busch, age 85, of Jordan and Chaska, passed peacefully December 2, 2022. A visitation will be Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan Chapel and on Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Interment at.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Sweet Kneads takes over bakery space
Cannon Falls residents may have noticed some new branding in the window of the old Hi-Quality Bakery store on Fourth Street. The location is now the second Sweet Kneads store with the original out of Farmington. Hi-Quality owner Matthew Shelton was forced to close his doors in the middle of...
Comments / 0