Belle Plaine, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

December 7, 1871: The thermometer took a sudden downward “Flight” on Monday and reached 24°below zero. It was also down to 20° below zero on Tuesday morning. We hardly dare venture out of our office, for fear of “freezing up.”. December 8, 1932: With two...
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Sophomore leads the Blaze on the mat at the first invitational

Can the Burnsville wrestling team get another state qualifier this winter?. Last season, the Blaze ended a long state drought when then-senior Xaiver Ripplinger qualified for the the Class AAA competition at 138 pounds. He was the first Burnsville wrestler to make the state field in a decade.
BURNSVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Can the new-look Sabers contend in the SSC, Section 2AAAA?

The Shakopee boys basketball team has some rebuilding to do on the hardwood. The Sabers graduated their top five scorers and seven seniors who got significant varsity minutes from last year’s team that finished 25-4 overall, won the South Suburban Conference title with a 16-2 record and was upset in the Section 2AAAA title game by Eden Prairie (75-60).
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

New beginning has started for the Prior Lake girls on the court

It’s new beginning for the Prior Lake girls basketball team, and the program needed one after the way last season ended. Maurice Hodges has taken over as head coach for Demondi Johnson, who resigned his position back on Feb. 23 with one game left in the Lakers’ regular season.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Kleiner named new athletic director at Burnsville High School

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has named Kevin Kleiner athletics director at Burnsville High School. Kleiner comes from Faribault High School, where he served as activities director since 2021. In that role, he led and managed both middle and high school athletics programs and also served on several community athletics facility boards.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Decembrrr Dazzle! a hit despite freezing weather

It was a winter wonderland at this year’s Decembrrr Dazzle! hosted by the City of Prior Lake at Lakefront Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The annual festive event was met with freezing temperatures, wind and, of course, snow. Despite the weather, more than 600 residents still made their way out to celebrate the holiday, according to city officials.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen Lions Club wraps up its annual Christmas tree lot

Homes all around the area are now filled with festive Balsam fir and Fraser fir trees to celebrate the season, thanks in part to the Chanhassen Lions Club‘s annual Christmas tree lot. The beloved tree lot sold around 560 trees between their opening on Black Friday and Sunday, Dec....
CHANHASSEN, MN
KEYC

SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
nddist.com

Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open. The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
OTSEGO, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Mary “Janie” Busch

Mary “Janie” Busch, age 85, of Jordan and Chaska, passed peacefully December 2, 2022. A visitation will be Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan Chapel and on Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Interment at.
JORDAN, MN
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Sweet Kneads takes over bakery space

Cannon Falls residents may have noticed some new branding in the window of the old Hi-Quality Bakery store on Fourth Street. The location is now the second Sweet Kneads store with the original out of Farmington. Hi-Quality owner Matthew Shelton was forced to close his doors in the middle of...
CANNON FALLS, MN

Community Policy