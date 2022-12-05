Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Rare Portland Art Deco house by architect Roscoe Hemenway for sale at $849,900
Art Deco was embraced as a fresh architectural style starting in the Roaring Twenties, and towering trophies such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York City cemented the glamorous modern look. More skyscrapers and commercial structures reflected the style than homes, and yet, in 1937, an...
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
You can see the Cold Moon and more from Portland on Dec. 7
According to Jim Todd, OMSI’s Director of Space Science Education, the Cold Moon will rise on the northeastern horizon at 3:59 p.m. before the sun sets at 4:27 p.m.
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
KATU.com
Winter weather making a strong return to Columbia River Gorge, Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — An active weather pattern is knocking on the Northwest’s door as we head toward the weekend. Rain will head into the Willamette Valley late Wednesday night. Snow levels in the Oregon Cascades will come down to around 2000 feet. Thursday stays really wet as the...
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘It’s a last resort’: ODOT aims to deter homeless camping by putting boulders along the freeways
PORTLAND, Ore. — The loud bang of boulders dumped out of construction trucks was muffled Tuesday morning by the constant hum of the freeway. Along I-5 near Delta Park, Oregon Department of Transportation crews dumped piles of rocks in place of homeless camps. “Basically, it’s an aggressive landscaping technique,”...
WWEEK
The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace
This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.
kptv.com
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
kptv.com
Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
Portland is first in nation to phase out petroleum diesel, replace with biofuels
Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy trucks, the city’s...
Body found in Portland shipping container ruled homicide
The death of a man whose body was found in a shipping container after a fire in the Lloyd District is now being treated as a homicide, Portland police said.
