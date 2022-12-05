ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
98.3 The KEY

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Oregon Capital Chronicle

An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy

Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK

The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace

This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.
kptv.com

ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
kptv.com

Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
