'Abbott Elementary' leads TV competition for 28th annual Critics Choice Awards
ABC's Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary led the class in the just-announced nominees in the television category of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Quinta Brunson's comedy nabbed six nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph scored Best Supporting Actress noms, while co-stars Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams earned Best Supporting Actor nominations.
Bob Odenkirk Wanted ‘Better Call Saul’ to Continue Even If They Had to Recast Him Post-Heart Attack
Bob Odenkirk knew the show must go on. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the “Better Call Saul” Season 6 Blu-ray, lead Odenkirk revealed that he wanted the AMC series to continue even if he could not film post-heart attack. Odenkirk collapsed on set in July 2021. “It was a scary day for everybody there,” Odenkirk said in the clip (via Fandom). “I really went down, I really turned gray. It really seemed over.” Odenkirk continued, “They would have just stopped the show if I wasn’t capable of doing it. They wouldn’t have tried to go on, which makes me feel bad! If that’d...
Critics Choice TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Field With 6, Followed By ‘Better Call Saul’ With 5
ABC’s Abbott Elementary leads all contenders for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards TV nominations with six, followed by AMC’s Better Call Saul with five. Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight tied with four nominations each. The winners will be unveiled at the Critics Choice Awards gala, which will broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET/delayed PT. Related Story Critics Choice Awards TV Analysis: ‘House Of The Dragon’ And ‘Rings Of Power‘ Earn First Noms; ’Yellowstone' Up For Another Best Drama Prize Related Story 'Abbott Elementary' Season...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
ComicBook
Watcmen Star Jovan Adepo Addresses Possiblity of Hooded Justice Prequel (Exclusive)
After HBO released Damon Lindelof's Watchmen limited series in 2019, the show went on to earn 26 Emmy nominations, including wins for both Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as well as the award for Outstanding Limited Series. The show also earned a nomination for Jovan Adepo. The actor was up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as young Will Reeves in flashbacks. During the show, it was revealed that Will was actually Hooded Justice, the most mysterious member of the Minutemen. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Adepo about his new movie, Babylon, and we brought up the idea of a prequel series about Will.
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!
Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Are Nobody 2 And Atomic Blonde 2 Coming Together? Producer Kelly McCormick Provides Updates On The Sequels
With Nobody 2 and Atomic Blonde 2 both in development, producer Kelly McCormick explains why both films are progressing on a slow and steady path.
‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno
EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
