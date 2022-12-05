ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Key News Network

2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Major Traffic Collision

Ventura, CA: Two people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a major traffic collision in the city of Ventura Tuesday night. Ventura Police and City Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar Drive and East Harbor Boulevard around 10:18 p.m., Dec. 6.
VENTURA, CA
Coastal View

Construction progresses on Highway 101, multipurpose bike path

Closures continue along the Highway 101 overnight, to allow at least two freeway lanes to be open during the day. The speed limit in construction zones is dropped to 55 mph. On the northbound side, one lane between Santa Claus Lane and Sheffield Drive is closed Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as Sundays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp at Evans and Lillie Avenue will remain closed until Jan. 26, 2023, and the on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road will be closed until Feb. 14, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday

Temperatures remain below average for the time being, with no drastic changes expected in high temperatures over the next several days. Highs will once again be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A weak weather system approaches early Friday and could impact San Luis Obispo County and North Santa The post Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Highway Patrol kicks off annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive

Santa Barbara Highway Patrol is now accepting new, unwrapped toys at any of the Central Coast California Highway Patrol offices through Dec. 19, for its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. All toys are donated back to local families. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” Public Information...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Santa Barbara City Police Report 38 Homeless Deaths in Past Two Years

CACOPHONY OF CROWS: While taking my dog for an early morning walk during last week’s rains, the sky overhead erupted in an explosion of crows. Swirling above us was a frenzied upwelling of angry, agitated birds. The crows would descend en masse upon one of two nearby trees. They would swarm from the branches of one to the branches of the other and back again. It was unclear what they hoped to achieve. Another dog walker pointed to the telephone pole that jutted up between the two trees; the body of a solitary crow hung limply down. Somehow, the bird got zapped by a transformer at the top. A steady beam of black smoke poured from its carcass.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

Body found near elementary school in Santa Clarita: LASD

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at a park near an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The body was found near Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said. A gun was also recovered at the scene, according...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA

