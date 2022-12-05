ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging

ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area Agency on Aging presents awards at annual meeting

ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Annual Meeting was held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance. Platinum Sponsors included Mechanics Bank and...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022. Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2022 Mansfield Post Award Winners

MANSFIELD—The 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the year for the Mansfield Post has been selected. Trooper Jesse Hoffer, 29, and Dispatcher Michael Adams, 45, will be receiving this award recognizing their service in 2022. Fellow employees selected Hoffer on his leadership skills, professional ethics, kind treatment of others, great work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Hoffer is a graduate of Lexington High School and then graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016. He has been assigned to the Mansfield Post his entire career.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

William "Bill" Martin

William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin. Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.
MANSFIELD, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Patsy Jo Ferrell

Patsy Jo Ferrell, 75, of Bellville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1946, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Lydia (Ringley) and Joseph Fox. Very family oriented, she enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings at the holidays. She was a mother figure...
BELLVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy