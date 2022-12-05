Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mansfield’s first film industry mixer hosted by Braintree & Cypress Hill Winery
MANSFIELD — Director and film producer of Rominus James Productions David Kirst saw “everyone having a good time” at Mansfield’s first film industry mixer Wednesday night. More than 100 people registered for the event hosted at Cypress Hill Winery at 51 E. 4th St. in Mansfield....
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
ODA issues health alert for cheese spreads sold locally
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area Agency on Aging presents awards at annual meeting
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Annual Meeting was held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance. Platinum Sponsors included Mechanics Bank and...
WKYC
Amazing Christmas display in Brunswick
Wow! Check out this incredible Christmas display in the 300 block of Crestway Oval in Brunswick.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022. Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.
richlandsource.com
Culligan Quality Water & Beer’s Automotive win Small Business of the Year awards
MANSFIELD -- Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, said the Small Business of the Year award ceremony is one of her favorite events of the year. “We consider it an honor at the chamber to help these businesses share their story,” she said....
richlandsource.com
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of November permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in November. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
crawfordcountynow.com
2022 Mansfield Post Award Winners
MANSFIELD—The 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the year for the Mansfield Post has been selected. Trooper Jesse Hoffer, 29, and Dispatcher Michael Adams, 45, will be receiving this award recognizing their service in 2022. Fellow employees selected Hoffer on his leadership skills, professional ethics, kind treatment of others, great work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Hoffer is a graduate of Lexington High School and then graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016. He has been assigned to the Mansfield Post his entire career.
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Martin
William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin. Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.
richlandsource.com
7 Richland County school districts receive funding for safety, security updates
MANSFIELD — Schools across Richland County are planning safety and security upgrades after receiving grant funding from the state. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has announced award winners for the third round of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Schools in Crestview, Madison and Mansfield all received funding.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council considers plan to spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday heard a plan to spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless and low-income residents, including $650,000 to build 12 units of permanent, affordable housing. Community Development and Housing Director Adrian Ackerman unveiled the proposal during a public hearing, which included a...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
WSYX ABC6
58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary puts down Cleveland Heights Lutheran East
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East during a 58-21 blowout on December 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 1, Akron St Vincent - St Mary squared off with Atwater Waterloo...
richlandsource.com
Patsy Jo Ferrell
Patsy Jo Ferrell, 75, of Bellville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1946, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Lydia (Ringley) and Joseph Fox. Very family oriented, she enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings at the holidays. She was a mother figure...
Measles outbreak in central Ohio grows to more than 50 children, driven by 'lack of vaccination'
A measles outbreak in central Ohio is growing, sickening more than 50 children, with many of them needing hospitalization, according to data updated Wednesday by Columbus Public Health.
