Read full article on original website
Related
How the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hair and makeup navigated the challenge of shooting underwater [Exclusive Video Interview]
When “Black Panther” hair department head Camille Friend and makeup department head Joel Harlow reunited to work on the film’s blockbuster sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the first challenge they had to meet was literally all wet. Because the new film introduces Talokan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the undersea kingdom ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia), Friend and Harlow had to figure out how to make sure their hair and makeup work could withstand the underwater conditions – a complication some productions no doubt would’ve just worked around. “A lot of films, when you end up shooting underwater stuff, it’s...
"The Whale" Review: Brendan Fraser's Performance Will Absolutely Break Your Heart
People's personal casting preferences aside, Fraser no doubt knocked this one out of the park and will absolutely be a frontrunner during awards season.
New this week: ‘Banshees,’ Whitney Houston, ‘High on Life’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” director Martin McDonagh reteams with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of the playwright’s feature debut, 2008′s “In Bruges.” The results are just as good. On a small island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, they play longtime pals whose friendship abruptly and a little mysteriously comes to an end. Both Farrell and Gleeson have already won awards for their performances. It’s still playing in theaters but on Tuesday it reaches video on demand. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “an aching reverie about friendship and fulfillment that is one of the very best films of the year.”
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0