ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

#6. Carol Tomé (United Parcel Service)

By JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDMck_0jY2X2Zf00

- University of Wyoming, bachelor's degree in communication, 1979

- University of Denver, master's degree in finance

Carol Tomé became the CEO of UPS in 2020. Before this role, Tomé served as the chief financial officer of Home Depot Inc. for 19 years. Tomé held other leadership positions at the company for a tenure of 24 years.

While earning her degree from Denver University's Daniel College of Business, she believed her future involved eventually taking over her family's independent bank—a future that would never come to fruition due to her parents' divorce. While reflecting on her time at DU , Tomé highlights her time as a graduate teaching assistant for computer programming and statistics classes as a foundational experience critical to her success. Tomé ranked sixth on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Suzie Glassman

DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual

United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Smucker’s Longmont facility core construction complete

Core construction of the Smucker’s facility expansion in Longmont is complete, company spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email Tuesday. Some interior installation and manufacturing construction needs finishing touches, but Smucker’s is already hiring a variety of roles — particularly technicians — for the expansion, Cirillo explained. When hiring is complete, the Longmont plant’s workforce will include more than 560 employees, he said.
LONGMONT, CO
Brittany Anas

When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?

The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO
365traveler.com

17 FESTIVE WAYS TO HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS, COLORADO STYLE

Tis’ the season for Christmas celebrations! It’s a time for family, friends, and cheer as everyone gets into the holiday spirit. The great state of Colorado has a wealth of activities that make celebrating Christmas fun and exciting. Different parts of the state offer a variety of events, from the Mile High City to the majestic Rocky Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival

The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt

Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days.  Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year.  CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.    
ARVADA, CO
viatravelers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado, is a wonderful place to visit and an even better place to eat. It’s no secret that this city of just over 100,000 people has a high concentration of excellent restaurants. Furthermore, among the restaurants in Boulder, a wide variety of cuisines are represented, so there’s something for everyone among them.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy