Pennsylvania State

#2. Roz Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance)

 4 days ago

- Spelman College, bachelor's degree in chemistry, 1984

- University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, advanced management program

Rosalind "Roz' Brewer was named CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2021, making her the second black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. Before this role, Brewer was the chief operating officer and group president of Starbucks and the president and chief executive officer of Sam's Club.

Brewer was the first woman and first Black person to head a division of Walmart. In 2022, Brewer joined the board of VillageMD—a company specializing in developing primary care clinics. Through this partnership, the physician-staffed VillageMD clinic is now being attached to Walgreens pharmacies across the U.S.

Brewer remains connected to her alma mater through the Rosalind Gates Brewer Scholarship at Spelman College for first-generation college students. Brewer ranked seventh on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/ Stacey D. Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)
Retail spending began to decline in the late 2000s

Throughout the 2000s, spending at U.S. department stores steadily declined. This decline was exacerbated by the 2007-08 financial crisis, during which time many department stores, such as Hecht's in the mid-Atlantic and South, consolidated with regional brands after getting bought out by more successful retailers. Others, like Pennsylvania-based Boscov's, threw in the towel and filed for bankruptcy protection. By 2008, the holiday shopping season began not with a bang but a disappointment: At the time, experts deemed November 2008 to be the worst month in 35 years for retail sales. Department stores took it on the chin, seeing the most significant declines in spending compared with retail peers.
Department store spending grew in the 1990s, peaked in early 2000s

The popularity of department stores—multistoried, all-under-one-roof retailers that often anchored shopping malls in suburbs across the country—boomed through the 1990s. Spending peaked in January 2001 at $19.9 billion in sales. That same year, Sears was on a growth tear, easily outpacing its bankrupt competitor Montgomery Ward. Montgomery Ward had failed to fend off a rising Sears in the late 1900s, and Sears absorbed much of the retailer's employee base and store footprint a century later in the early 2000s. However, while Nordstrom continues to thrive, Sears, Roebuck and Co. filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
Spending declines continued in the 2010s, more retailers shutter during pandemic era

The pandemic was the final blow for many longtime industry heavyweights. The end was already near for Century 21, Stein Mart, Lord & Taylor, Stage Stores, Neiman Marcus and JCPenney—all of which filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Spending at department stores had declined throughout the 2010s, but the brick-and-mortar storefronts anchoring malls quickly became ghost towns as consumers stayed home. The country entered a two-month recession that ended in April 2020, a short but deep disruption during which millions lost their jobs. Some retail stores temporarily stopped or restricted in-person shopping in accordance with public health recommendations. In 2020, clothing manufacturers shuttered their production for more than a month on average as they scrambled to implement new safety protocols and find workers and supplies to make garments.
How spending at department stores has changed in the last three decades

Long before there were e-commerce retailers with next-day shipping, buy-now-pay-later financing, and advertisers tracking every click, there were department stores with friendly human associates and layaway services. The U.S. Census Bureau defines department stores as retailers "that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry, home furnishings and toys, with no one merchandise line predominating." For decades, the department store model ruled retail, but as consumer habits shifted away from shopping malls, its popularity waned. Americans have been increasingly shopping...
