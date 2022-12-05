2. Roz Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance)

- Spelman College, bachelor's degree in chemistry, 1984

- University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, advanced management program

Rosalind "Roz' Brewer was named CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2021, making her the second black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. Before this role, Brewer was the chief operating officer and group president of Starbucks and the president and chief executive officer of Sam's Club.

Brewer was the first woman and first Black person to head a division of Walmart. In 2022, Brewer joined the board of VillageMD—a company specializing in developing primary care clinics. Through this partnership, the physician-staffed VillageMD clinic is now being attached to Walgreens pharmacies across the U.S.

Brewer remains connected to her alma mater through the Rosalind Gates Brewer Scholarship at Spelman College for first-generation college students. Brewer ranked seventh on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.