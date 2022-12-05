1. Karen Lynch (CVS Health)

- Boston College, bachelor's degree in accounting, 1984

- Boston University, master of business administration, 1999

- Becker College, honorary doctorate of humane letters, 2015

Karen Lynch, pictured above in the center, has more than 30 years of experience in health care. She served as CVS Health's executive vice president before being named president and CEO in 2021. She also held top leadership positions at Aetna, where she was the first female president of Magellan Health Services and CIGNA.

Lynch has been included on many U.S. and global lists ranking women of power and influence. She was named Fortune's most powerful woman in 2022.

This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.