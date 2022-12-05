3. Gail Boudreaux (Elevance Health)

- Dartmouth College, bachelor's degree in psychology, 1982

- Columbia University, master of business administration

Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, named Gail Boudreaux its president and CEO in 2017. Before this role, she was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare and has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. She ranked ninth on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Boudreaux's professional success is rivaled only by her collegiate athletic success in basketball and track and field at Dartmouth College. She was a four-time All-Ivy League player, a three-time recipient of the Ivy League Player of the Year, and still holds the title of all-time leading scorer and rebounder in women's basketball. She was also an All-American in the shot put. In January 2022, Boudreaux became the first Dartmouth alumna to receive the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Theodore Roosevelt Award—the group's highest honor awarded to a former varsity athlete who becomes a person of national distinction.

Boudreaux made a $2 million endowment in 2015 for Dartmouth's women's basketball head coach position.