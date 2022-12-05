7. Jane Fraser (Citigroup)

- University of Cambridge, master's degree in economics (undergraduate degree promoted with seniority), 1988

- Harvard University, master of business administration, 1994

After 18 years in various leadership positions at Citigroup, Jane Fraser became the CEO in 2021, making her the first woman to head a major U.S. bank. Fraser was born in Scotland, lived in Australia, and eventually ended up back in the U.K., where she attended Girton College, a constituent school of the University of Cambridge.

After years in a professional field dominated by men, she said in an interview that her time at Girton was particularly important because she was surrounded by many other successful and diverse women. After graduating, she joined Goldman Sachs, earned her MBA from Harvard, and later joined McKinsey before joining Citigroup. Fraser ranked third on Fortune's 50 most powerful women list in 2022.