ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

#9. Tricia Griffith (Progressive)

By Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWTll_0jY2WtDs00

- Illinois State University, bachelor's degree in marketing, 1986

- University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, advanced management program, 2015

Tricia Griffith is the chief operating officer of Progressive Insurance, where she's worked for more than 30 years. She started as a claims representative and worked her way up the ranks. When considering what she wanted out of a management program, Griffith told Wharton she chose the school for its ability to push her beyond the basics and beyond what she's learned from her decades of experience. Griffith was named among Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy