For the sixth year, the 31 voting members of Atlanta’s only dedicated city-specific critics group, the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, have awarded their top films of the year. The top film of the year is “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” an indie box office phenomenon that has grossed $70 million in the U.S., making it the highest-grossing film ever for A24. A manic, metaphysical fantasy and paean to the grit and heart of a Chinese-American family rendered in psychedelic terms, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is “a jaw-dropper of a film,” says frequent Atlanta Journal-Constitution film contributor Felicia Feaster. “It’s the kind of insane plot so rich with philosophical ideas and delirious action that restores your faith in filmmaking and the boundless imagination of this art form. Who would have expected such a bizarre film to clean up at the box office? I hope it shows the industry they need to take more chances and back innovative scripts and filmmakers.”

