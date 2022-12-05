ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting. Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to...
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody

Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville news briefs

The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings

LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
WCNC

Charlotte airport road reopens after construction renovations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A road at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reopened after it was closed for two months as crews renovated the area. Old Dowd Road between Marshall Drive and Wallace Neel Road reopened on Monday. The road was closed for two months as construction crews installed a new drainage system. The area is also being prepared for future construction that will add a fourth parallel runway and associated taxiways.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Missing York County Sheriff's K-9 found

York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited with "Gunnar" on Thursday, a day after the canine went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park. The dog turned up ok but tired and hungry as rescue efforts intensified. Missing York County Sheriff’s K-9 found. York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited...
YORK COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Jailed In Catawba County

A Hiddenite man is being held in Catawba County custody. 33-year old Adam Isaac Appling was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center on Thursday for probation violation. No bond information is listed. Appling has a court date scheduled for today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash

WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play

NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Occupied Property In Catawba County

A Kings Mountain man has been charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. 32-year old Dectorious Quentail Alexander was arrested early Friday morning by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander is being held under a secured bond of $60,000 in the Catawba County Detention Center. He has an initial court appearance scheduled today.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 2, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 20 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Thursday, December 1. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Shakelia Harbison of Morganton, Tiffanie Stackpole of Hickory, Dora Dalton of Statesville and Jonathon Peterson of Morganton; (middle row) Richard Houpe of Morganton, Oscar Gutierrez Vasquez of Hickory, Ahmad Falah of Granite Falls, Ryan Carswell of Morganton and John Sain of Hickory; (back row) Alex Cassavaugh of Lenoir, Timothy Geter of Statesville, Manuel Oliva of Lenoir, Johnathan Garrett of Lenoir, William Johnson of Hudson, Zackary Danner of Maiden, Seth Cook of Morganton and Rayquan Howell of Wilkesboro. Not Pictured: David Auton of Boone, Levi Taylor of Trap Hill and Austin Woody of Morganton.
LENOIR, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Conover Identified

Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
CONOVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC

