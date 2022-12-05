Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
WBTV
Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting. Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to...
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody
Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
North Carolina lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County.
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville news briefs
The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
lakenormanpublications.com
New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings
LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in Catawba County wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
WBTV
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
Charlotte airport road reopens after construction renovations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A road at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reopened after it was closed for two months as crews renovated the area. Old Dowd Road between Marshall Drive and Wallace Neel Road reopened on Monday. The road was closed for two months as construction crews installed a new drainage system. The area is also being prepared for future construction that will add a fourth parallel runway and associated taxiways.
qcnews.com
Missing York County Sheriff's K-9 found
York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited with "Gunnar" on Thursday, a day after the canine went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park. The dog turned up ok but tired and hungry as rescue efforts intensified. Missing York County Sheriff’s K-9 found. York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Jailed In Catawba County
A Hiddenite man is being held in Catawba County custody. 33-year old Adam Isaac Appling was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center on Thursday for probation violation. No bond information is listed. Appling has a court date scheduled for today in Newton.
I-77 ramp to I-85 in north Charlotte reopens after tractor-trailer crash, NCDOT says
CHARLOTTE — The northbound ramp from Interstate 77 to I-85 near exit 13 in north Charlotte closed Tuesday morning for over 4 hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says. The crash happened around 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene...
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
860wacb.com
Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash
WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
860wacb.com
Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Occupied Property In Catawba County
A Kings Mountain man has been charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. 32-year old Dectorious Quentail Alexander was arrested early Friday morning by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander is being held under a secured bond of $60,000 in the Catawba County Detention Center. He has an initial court appearance scheduled today.
caldwelljournal.com
CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates
HUDSON, NC (December 2, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 20 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Thursday, December 1. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Shakelia Harbison of Morganton, Tiffanie Stackpole of Hickory, Dora Dalton of Statesville and Jonathon Peterson of Morganton; (middle row) Richard Houpe of Morganton, Oscar Gutierrez Vasquez of Hickory, Ahmad Falah of Granite Falls, Ryan Carswell of Morganton and John Sain of Hickory; (back row) Alex Cassavaugh of Lenoir, Timothy Geter of Statesville, Manuel Oliva of Lenoir, Johnathan Garrett of Lenoir, William Johnson of Hudson, Zackary Danner of Maiden, Seth Cook of Morganton and Rayquan Howell of Wilkesboro. Not Pictured: David Auton of Boone, Levi Taylor of Trap Hill and Austin Woody of Morganton.
860wacb.com
Body Found Near Conover Identified
Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
Comments / 0