Commissioners Take Oath, Sheriff Pennell Outlines Plan For Adding School Resource Officers
Kent Herman, Marty Pennell, Ronnie Reese, and Larry Yoder took the oath of office at the December 5th meeting to begin their new terms on the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. Judge Dale Graham administered the oath of office to the four commissioners, as well as four new board of...
Taylorsville Town Board Meets Today
3. Adoption of Agenda- and Consideration of Minutes November 1st, 2022 Meeting. 5. Public Hearing Regarding Special Use Permit for 26 Saunders Lane. 6. Consideration/Action Regarding Special Use Permit for 26 Saunders Lane. 7. Public Hearing Regarding Rezoning of 837 NC Hwy 16 South. 8. Consideration/Action Regarding Rezoning of 837...
Holland takes office as Iredell County register of deeds
Republican Renee Holland was sworn in Monday morning as the register of deeds at the Iredell County Government Center in Statesville. Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite administered the oath of office. Holland, who was unopposed in the November election after winning the GOP primary in May, was elected to a four-year term.
New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings
LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
Alexander County Health Department Earns Reaccreditaion With Honors
The Alexander County Health Department, along with ten other North Carolina health departments, was recently awarded reaccreditation with honors status by the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation (NCLHDA) Board. The six-year reaccreditation process and on-site survey came after a two-year delay as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. During...
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
How flexible are the policies under the One Mooresville Plan?
MOORESVILLE – Individual proposals were on the agenda, but the common thread linking items, discussions and decisions at the town board’s Dec. 5 session was the One Mooresville Plan and how that guide for land-use goals can be, by design, flexible, but doesn’t have to be. In...
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
City of Statesville news briefs
The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
New Hickory Police Chief Named
Hickory Police Department Major Reed Baer will serve as the next Chief of Police after 25 years with the department. The move follows the announcement that current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant will retire. Major Baer’s promotion will become effective February 1, 2023. Baer began his career with H.P.D. as...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
Feds say casino in Kings Mountain violated US law over business agreements
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal investigation found the Catawba Indian Nation’s Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated U.S. law. The National Indian Gaming Commission issued a Notice of Violation to the casino after it found issues with the casino’s business agreements. It found the Catawba Nation gave a company, Kings Mountain Sky Boat Partners, management authority over the casino without an approved management contract.
Tax exemption could be pulled from Barber-Scotia College, Channel 9 learns
CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County could pull the tax exemption status from a college that has been at the center of a years-long Channel 9 investigation. Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, has faced declining enrollment since losing its accreditation in 2004. The college has been exempt...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
Gaston County Mugshots December 6th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
