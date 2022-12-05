PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen that has been missing for nearly a year. The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO