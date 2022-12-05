ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
waltonso.org

MAN ARRESTED AFTER DEFRAUDING LOCAL VACATION RENTAL COMPANY OF THOUSANDS IN CREDIT CARD SCAM

A local vacation rental company is defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam after the renters use fraudulent credit card information to book vacation homes. In October of 2022, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked using fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police looking for missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

WMBB

BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for December 6-7, 2022

Demarquis Bell: Violation of state probation- Sentenced to 10 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Shon Heatrice: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. December 7, 2022. Belinda Jones: Battery- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for violation of state probation. Tiffany Pete: Hold for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it was an isolated attack and domestic-related.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power is out for 10 Panama City Beach customers after a construction accident. According to city officials, it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arnold Road and Hernando Avenue as part of the construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Student arrested after school threat in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media. “The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 3-4, 2022

Allie Leigh, 23, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Julian Wallace, 44, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Marianna Police Department. Victoria Morgan, 23, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sandra Phillips, 56, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault without...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

