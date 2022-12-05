Read full article on original website
MAN ARRESTED AFTER DEFRAUDING LOCAL VACATION RENTAL COMPANY OF THOUSANDS IN CREDIT CARD SCAM
A local vacation rental company is defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam after the renters use fraudulent credit card information to book vacation homes. In October of 2022, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked using fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
Police investigating after 30-year-old man shot in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach. The incident happened around 1:41 a.m. at 315 Miracle Strip Parkway. Police were called to the area for a shots fired complaint. "As the responding officers drove to the incident location, they...
PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen that has been missing for nearly a year. The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
3 indicted for deadly Props Ale House shooting: State Attorney’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men will face criminal trials for a deadly shooting at Prop’s Ale House in Niceville, Fla. on Feb. 11, 2022. A Grand Jury issued Indictments for Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna, charging all three men with First Degree Felony Murder, Second Degree Felony Murder […]
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
1st APPEARANCE for December 6-7, 2022
Demarquis Bell: Violation of state probation- Sentenced to 10 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Shon Heatrice: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. December 7, 2022. Belinda Jones: Battery- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for violation of state probation. Tiffany Pete: Hold for...
Bay Co. law enforcement charging drug dealers with more severe punishments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Overdose deaths from fentanyl continue to plague Bay County. Now law enforcement is trying a new method to prevent the use of the deadly drug. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said almost 300 people overdosed from fentanyl last year. 30 people died after taking the opioid. The crisis is being felt […]
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it was an isolated attack and domestic-related.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power is out for 10 Panama City Beach customers after a construction accident. According to city officials, it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arnold Road and Hernando Avenue as part of the construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).
Student arrested after school threat in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media. “The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news […]
Florida mother accuses school nurse of swapping daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderall medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
JAIL Report for December 3-4, 2022
Allie Leigh, 23, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Julian Wallace, 44, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Marianna Police Department. Victoria Morgan, 23, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sandra Phillips, 56, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault without...
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42 of Alford, Florida Charged with Driving While Under the Influence (DWI)/Vehicular Manslaughter
According to a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42, of Alford, Florida has been charged with DWI/Vehicular Manslaughter in the vehicular death of Corey Reynolds on I-10 in June 2022. Reynolds was reportedly attempting to repair his disabled vehicle at the time of the accident on...
