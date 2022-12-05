ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Prioritizing distance, Tiger Woods is switching his golf ball

Tiger Woods is making a change. When Woods tees it up Saturday for The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the 15-time major champion will switch his ball from a Bridgestone Tour B XS to a Tour B X. Woods helped design the Tour B XS, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy