Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris set to return from back injury at Sentry Tournament of Champions
Will Zalatoris' return is set. Nursing a lower back injury since August's FedExCup playoffs, Zalatoris will tee it up at Kapalua's Sentry Tournament of Champions during the first week of January. A week after notching his maiden Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Zalatoris was in...
Golf Channel
Prioritizing distance, Tiger Woods is switching his golf ball
Tiger Woods is making a change. When Woods tees it up Saturday for The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the 15-time major champion will switch his ball from a Bridgestone Tour B XS to a Tour B X. Woods helped design the Tour B XS, but...
