MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub
SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
Trio of Diamondbacks Centerfielders Should be Cubs Top Trade Targets
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a surplus of center fielders. The Chicago Cubs have a demand at the position. The two teams are a perfect match.
Frank Schwindel appears headed to play for NPB’s Orix Buffaloes
The Cubs claimed Frank Schwindel on waivers from the A’s in July 2021 and then installed him at first base after Anthony Rizzo (and others) were traded at that year’s deadline in the big selloff. Schwindel went on to have a fantastic third of a season for the...
A's get reliever Chad Smith from Rockies for minor leaguer
The Oakland Athletics picked up right-handed reliever Chad Smith in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The Rockies acquired minor league pitcher Jeff Criswell in the deal.Smith made 15 appearances for the Rockies last season, going 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA. The 27-year-old Smith spent a chunk of the 2022 season at Albuquerque, where he had 12 saves for the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate.Criswell worked his way through the Athletics' minor-league system last season. He went a combined 4-10 with a 4.03 ERA while pitching at High-A Lansing, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. He also had 119 strikeouts over 118 1/3 innings and walked 45.The right-handed Criswell was a second-round pick by Oakland in 2020. He was 4-10 with a 4.07 over 29 career appearances for the University of Michigan.
Rockies trade Chad Smith to Athletics
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sets world record fastball for charity
San Diego Padres righty Joe Musgrove set a rather unique record last week, throwing the fastest pitch Antarctica has ever seen, all in the name of charity. Details: Musgrove's 86-mph offering was months in the making, requiring a fundraising effort, loads of red tape and a makeshift pitching mound. He...
