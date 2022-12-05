Read full article on original website
Tompkins County legislators at odds over grant funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials disagree on where COVID-19 relief funding should go. About $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act is being spread among several towns and businesses. Officials have narrowed down the potential awardees, but Legislator Randy Brown is unhappy about the omission of Enfield.
Owego firefighters to host food drive
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Owego are hosting a holiday food drive. Peanut butter, canned vegetables, and other non-perishable items can be donated. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The food drive happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM at the fire station on Talcott Street....
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
Tioga County accepting bids for parent education services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is seeking educators to help stop child abuse. Officials are accepting bids for in-home parent education services. The program would gear toward people who have abused or maltreated their children. The curriculum must be evidence-based and trauma-informed. Bids are due December 29 to...
Tioga County considers contracts for child protection, domestic violence services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are considering several contracts. Legislators will decide on renewing a one-year deal with Liberty Resources for child protection services. It would cost about $68,000. Officials might renew another contract for domestic violence services for $42,000. The one-year deal would be with A...
Acting Police Chief Joly doesn’t want to ‘drag down’ IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s acting police chief says he’s unsure how he can stay in charge. Chief John Joly says he doesn’t want to be in the way of the police department progressing with the community. He adds he has a solid track record and...
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Cortlandville man faces multiple charges after reported burglary
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Multiple felony charges for a Cortlandville man. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary call in the Town of Cortlandville Sunday. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Michael Grossi allegedly entered a residence unlawfully and took multiple items. Grossi was picked up later that day in a traffic stop. He was in possession of some of the stolen items, and more were found later in a garage in Cortlandville. Grossi was also found to be in violation of an order of protection with a passenger inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail. He is charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.
