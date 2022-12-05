ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs

Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
BBC

Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty

The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
BBC

Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?

'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
BBC

Five Chinese players suspended from World Snooker Tour amid match-fixing investigation

Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing. Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation. The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah

Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
Yardbarker

Watch: Son of Croatia player shows great sportsmanship in consoling Brazil's Neymar

After a 0-0 battle through regulation, Neymar scored what was presumably going to be the game-winning goal in the quarterfinals match in the 106th minute — a strike that tied him with Pele for the country's all-time record in men's soccer. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic put in the equalizer to send the action to penalties, however, where the victors connected on all four of their PKs.
BBC

Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester

Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
BBC

FA Cup second round replay: Gillingham 3-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Gillingham's Hakeeb Adelakun hit a 95th-minute FA Cup second-round replay winner as the League Two strugglers finally saw off Dagenham & Redbridge. It settled a classic tie to book the Gills a third-round home meeting with 2021 winners Leicester City. The Daggers led through Matt Robinson, before headers from Elkan...
The Guardian

What is the Cumbrian coalmine and why does it matter?

A new coalmine, the Woodhouse Colliery, has been proposed at a site near Whitehaven in Cumbria, with £165m investment and a production capacity of about 2.8m tonnes of coal a year. The proposal has been mooted for more than two years. Ministers at first offered a green light, but...
BBC

Liverpool hotels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

Booking rates at Liverpool hotels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show. A Liverpool City Council report has found that from January to September 2022 room sales increased by 63%, from 852,599 to 1,389,685. The increase has been attributed to events such as the Labour Party Conference and...
NME

Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour

Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.

