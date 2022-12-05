Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Tshala Muana: Congolese singer dies aged 64
The famous Congolese singer and dancer Tshala Muana has died at the age of 64, according to her producer and companion, Claude Mashala. "In the early hours of this morning the good Lord has made the decision to call back Tshala Muana," he posted on Facebook. Tshala Muana is considered...
BBC
Nursery staff who wiped children's noses did not wash hands
Staff at a nursery did not wash their hands after wiping children's noses or before serving food, inspectors found. Clever Clowns Day Nursery in Wythenshawe, Manchester, was rated "inadequate" in all areas by Ofsted. Inspectors found poor quality teaching, hygiene issues, and a choking hazard that put children's safety at...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
15 Of The Dumbest, Most Thoughtless, Or Rudest Things Boyfriends And Girlfriends Did In 2022
Now, going into 2023 single doesn't look so bad.
BBC
Housing crisis: Homeless charities warn of perfect storm
"I'm literally one of the lucky ones, some people don't make it." Sitting in his new flat on the outskirts of Swansea, Steven Burke finally feels settled after 20 years drifting in and out of homelessness. But, across Wales, many thousands are still waiting for suitable accommodation. Homelessness charities have...
