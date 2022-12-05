Read full article on original website
What's up with the Auburn Walmart pole?
AUBURN, Maine — If you've visited the Auburn Walmart recently, you might have noticed something out of the ordinary in the parking lot. There's nothing unusual about a stop sign on top of a pole, but this one leans at almost a 45-degree angle. For years, cars have hit...
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues
MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
Remains of missing Maine man found
WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
The Snuggie Ripped Off the Invention of a University of Maine Student
It was a cold night at the University of Maine back in 1998 and freshman student Gary Clegg was trying to stay warm in the old, not always well-heated dorm rooms on the Orono campus. That's when he had an idea that would take the world by storm until another company stole that thunder.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Former Bangor man pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor man pleaded guilty in a Bangor court Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show between January 2018 and December 2021, 31-year-old Wayne Smith trafficked fentanyl and meth with others in Penobscot and...
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee
Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department Wednesday.
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Check Out What Christmas In Downtown Bangor Looked Like In 1959
Prepare to have your mind blown! Downtown Bangor was booming back in 1959!. I recently subscribed to the Peacock streaming service, and as a little Sunday afternoon comfort food, I watched the 1985 classic “Back To The Future” and when the part of the film where Marty McFly walks through the town of Hill Valley in 1955 came on, it reminded me of a video I saw of some archival footage of Bangor, way back in the day. I was curious to see it again because I instantly wondered what it would be like to be transported back in time, here in The Queen City. Luckily I didn't need a bolt of lightning to hit the flux capacitor to send me back to 2022.
