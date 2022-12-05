ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers land 2 players in 2022 MLS College Showcase

A pair of men’s soccer players from the Oregon State Beavers will participate in the 2022 MLS College Showcase this weekend, the league announced Wednesday. Freshman winger Clarence Awoudor and sophomore defensive midfielder Joran Gerbet — both from France — are among 44 collegiate players invited to the showcase, sponsored by adidas. It will take place Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, N.C., on the same weekend as the NCAA College Cup.
New York Post

Brawl breaks out between Argentina, Netherlands at World Cup

The World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands boiled over into into a full-scale, benches clearing brawl on Friday. With Argentina leading, 2-1, in the 88th minute, Netherlands’ Nathan Are was cut down by Leandro Paredes. After Parades took out Ake near the sideline, he fired the ball out of bounds and into the Netherlands’ bench, which quickly emptied. Moments later, Parades was blindsided by a player from the Netherlands. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreSpain crashes out of World Cup in shocking upsetBenched Ronaldo watches replacement dominate for PortugalSoccer legend filmed in World Cup attackAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks Players from both sides quickly entangled before order was eventually restored. Paredes was issued a yellow card for the tackle. 
