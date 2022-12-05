Thunder vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Thunder (10-12) began an extensive five-game road trip on Saturday with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While it’s still early in the season, the Thunder are just 1.5 games back from the 10th seed.
Meanwhile, the Hawks (13-10) are in the middle of the playoff picture and have won two consecutive games. Although, there appear to be some internal issues as The Athletic reported tension between star Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan. Young, who missed their last game due to a shoulder injury, is expected to be back against the Thunder.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Monday, Dec. 5
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Josh Giddey
- Lu Dort
- Aleksej Pokusevski
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young
- Dejounte Murray
- AJ Griffin
- Jalen Johnson
- Clint Capela
Thunder at Hawks notable injuries
Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery.
Hawks: John Collins is out due to an ankle sprain. De’Andre Hunter is out due to a hip flexor strain. Justin Holiday is out due to health and safety protocols. Trent Forrest is out due to concussion protocol.
