Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
koze.com
Pollock Man Arrested in Connection With DV Incident
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 47-year-old Idaho County man was arrested today following an interview with Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with a domestic violence incident which allegedly occurred in Pollock on November 30th. Clint Meckel of Pollock was arrested for felony domestic battery and felony aggravated assault.
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
KLEWTV
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm
The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
Comments / 0