therealdeal.com
Northwest Side factory turned into $65M after rebuild from destructive fire
A $65 million real estate deal has risen from the ashes of a 2019 fire that destroyed a Northwest Side foods products manufacturing plant that’s since been rebuilt. Charles Angell, former president of Chicago-based Newly Weds Foods, sold property he owned separately from the company back to the firm, though the business has occupied the property for years. The deal was struck months after Newly Weds announced Angell would transition out of day-to-day management of the company.
therealdeal.com
Emerald Empire buys Pangea’s Chicago portfolio in $600M deal
In one of the biggest multifamily real estate deals in Chicago history, New York-based Emerald Empire bought the local portfolio of Pangea Properties in a sale exceeding $600 million. Pangea, one of the city’s largest landlords, is unloading its Chicago properties that include about 7,500 units across more than 400...
therealdeal.com
URW aims for $100M repositioning of Skokie mall
A France-based developer has revealed its plan to rejuvenate a Skokie mall, one of several in Chicago where major makeovers to add housing to prop up struggling retail assets are in the works. Owners of the Westfield Old Orchard shopping mall in Skokie are aiming for a $100 million renovation...
therealdeal.com
Crescent Heights proposes West Loop’s tallest tower
Crescent Heights, already the owner of the tallest apartment building in Chicago, is now aiming to claim the tallest in the city’s West Loop submarket. The Miami-based developer has proposed building a 600-foot-tall tower at 420 North May Street, between two sets of Metra tracks, Urbanize Chicago reported. The project will go before the Committee on Design next week.
therealdeal.com
Glenview complex sells for discount in rare multifamily loss
After wrangling a Glenview apartment complex from its previous owner, Fortress Investment Group sold the property for less than its last trade in a rare loss in value for a suburban multifamily asset. BJB Properties bought the 425-unit GlenLake Village apartment complex for $67.2 million from Fortress, Crain’s reported. Fortress...
therealdeal.com
Ex-Bear plans calls audible with Motor Row redevelopment
A former Chicago Bear has plans to make over a century-old Motor Row building. The Hudson Motor Building at 2222 South Michigan Avenue, owned by former defensive end Israel Idonije, secured city zoning approval to become a small hotel with some apartments and retail, Block Club Chicago reported. The project will now go before the City Council for final approval.
therealdeal.com
T2 starts teardown of Mount Prospect fire, police building for six-story project
Multifamily investors have taken notice of northwest suburban Mount Prospect’s welcoming reception to new downtown development, and Jeff Brown’s firm is the latest to oblige. Work has begun to raze the former Mount Prospect fire and police headquarters where Wheaton-based T2 Capital Management, whose CEO is Brown, will...
therealdeal.com
Will adjacent Lincoln Park homes listed for $5.3M survive a sale?
A pair of Lincoln Park homes next to each other on North Burling Street that share an owner are now sharing a listing — and perhaps a fate involving demolition considering some recent scrambles for land to host newly built mansions in the neighborhood. The owner, James B. Kargman,...
therealdeal.com
Pilsen considering plans for vacant 6-acre lot
Pilsen is getting closer to filling its largest vacant lot. Area residents will attend a presentation and open house to learn more about plans to redevelop the lot at 18th and Peoria streets next week at Jungman Elementary, Block Club Chicago reported. The event will outline three different development plans for the lot, which is set to become affordable housing.
therealdeal.com
Chicago approves $3M tiny home village for homeless
Chicago’s homeless population may soon be able to take refuge in tiny homes. The city of Chicago will donate $3 million of its federal Covid-19 stimulus funds to the non-profit Chicago Tiny House so it can build a community of tiny homes to provide shelter for people experiencing housing instability, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision to fund the project was approved as a part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget, which passed last month.
therealdeal.com
City frees Novak from stop-work order on $90M Portage Park project
The redevelopment of a former Sears in Portage Park is back on. Novak Construction can resume work on the extensive redevelopment project after city officials lifted a stop-work order that issued in August, Block Club Chicago reported. City officials told Novak to halt construction when they realized work began without...
