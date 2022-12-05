Chicago’s homeless population may soon be able to take refuge in tiny homes. The city of Chicago will donate $3 million of its federal Covid-19 stimulus funds to the non-profit Chicago Tiny House so it can build a community of tiny homes to provide shelter for people experiencing housing instability, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision to fund the project was approved as a part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget, which passed last month.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO