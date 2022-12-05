Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fcnews.org
Wauseon bowling beats Bryan
BRYAN — Wauseon bowling swept Bryan Monday on the road. The boys defeated the Golden Bears 2,227-2,179, while the girls were victorious 2,120-1,985. For the Wauseon boys, Ryan Marks rolled a 433 series, Parker Black 409, and Kane Panico 360. Jayde Ramos rolled a 377 series for the Wauseon girls, Rachel Carr 336, and Kendall Horner 309.
fcnews.org
Archbold goes 1-1 at DPT Holiday Classic
DEFIANCE — Archbold fell to Ayersville in the Defiance Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, 40-29, Tuesday night. For the Pilots, Kaylee Dockery led all scorers with 17 points. Ally Schindler tacked on nine points. The Blue Streaks were paced by Carly Grime who finished with 12 points. Archbold advanced to...
fcnews.org
Wauseon falls short to Fairview, 45-40
Fairview outscored Wauseon 27-11 in the second half, earning a 45-40 come-from-behind victory at Wauseon in girls basketball Monday night. The two teams were deadlocked at 36 entering the fourth quarter. The Apaches went up 39-36 early in the frame, but the Indians then took back the lead 40-39 around the halfway point following back-to-back baskets by Hayley Meyer.
fcnews.org
Wauseon boys thwart St. John’s
The Wauseon swimming and diving team had a pair of tight finishes at their home meet Tuesday. The boys bested St. John’s Jesuit 85-77, while the girls finished tied at 81 with Notre Dame Academy. Xander Ankney won a pair events for the Wauseon boys. He took home titles...
fcnews.org
Delta scores comeback win over Pettisville
After being shellacked by Woodmore 48 hours before and then shooting just 22 percent in the first half against Pettisville, Kelsey Gillen’s Delta Panthers did an about-face, hitting 53% from the field in the second half to mark up a 45-42 win over the Blackbirds in girls basketball Monday night.
fcnews.org
PSF honors four more graduates
Visitors to Pettisville are now greeted by additions to the “city limits” signs as the Pettisville School Foundation honors four Pettisville High School graduates who have brought honor and recognition to Pettisville. Three-star Air Force Lieutenant General Jeffrey A. Kruse and the musical group, Girl Named Tom, consisting...
fcnews.org
Wauseon Police Report
7:37 a.m., 221 E. Willow #8, DOA. 9:09 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, disorderly conduct. 10:57 a.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, larceny. 2:04 p.m., 845 E. Leggett, fire alarm. 3:26 p.m., 135 W. Superior, telephone harassment. 5:28 p.m., 233 S. Fulton, lost/found/recovered. 5:30 p.m., 538 Ottokee, larceny. 7:44 p.m., 1442...
fcnews.org
Area students explore potential careers
Four County Career Center recently hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,800 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from Career Center students and instructors. Career Exploration Days...
fcnews.org
Gillespie named grand marshal of Lyons parade
The annual Lyons Christmas Parade is this weekend and a longtime local business owner will be honored as grand marshal. Steve Gillespie of Doyle Welding, is grand marshal for the parade that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Eighty-five years — That’s how long Doyle Welding has been providing...
Comments / 0