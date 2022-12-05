Fairview outscored Wauseon 27-11 in the second half, earning a 45-40 come-from-behind victory at Wauseon in girls basketball Monday night. The two teams were deadlocked at 36 entering the fourth quarter. The Apaches went up 39-36 early in the frame, but the Indians then took back the lead 40-39 around the halfway point following back-to-back baskets by Hayley Meyer.

WAUSEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO