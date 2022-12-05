Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say.
Man dies after being shot 6 times in Francisville
Philadelphia police say the male victim was shot six times across his body.
'I was blessed': Man narrowly misses being shot during carjacking in North Philadelphia
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.
Police searching for suspect who ran over man outside Philadelphia gentlemen's club
When the suspect returned to his vehicle around 2 a.m., police say there was an altercation with a 33-year-old man.
phl17.com
Police identify victims from double homicide in North Philadelphia Monday night
The Philadelphia police department is investigating a double homicide in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police officers responded to the 2200 block of North 20th street for a person with a gun at 9:23 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old black male suffering multiple gun shot wounds to the...
Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
phl17.com
Police identify 31-year-old woman found dead after being “assaulted in the head with unknown object”
The Philadelphia Police department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman in East Mount Airy. Tuesday morning at 9:52 a.m. Philadelphia police officers were dispatched to an incident on the 600 block of Park Lane . When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old unresponsive on the kitchen floor, “assaulted...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Philadelphia police to reveal update on 'Boy in the Box' case -- city's oldest unsolved homicide
The body of the little boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home
A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
wtae.com
DNA helps identify a child found dead inside a box 65 years ago
More than six decades after a boy was found dead in a box in Philadelphia, investigators have identified the child with the help of DNA, police announced Tuesday. In what would come to be known as the "Boy in the Box" case, the child was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a cardboard box on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded area of northeast Philadelphia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
fox29.com
Police: Man sought after 4-year-old abducted inside stolen car, found safe in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A terrifying sequence of events led to a 4-year-old being abducted and eventually found safe in West Philadelphia last week, and now police are looking for the man responsible. Police say the boy was asleep in the back of a running car as his father brought something inside...
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
Comments / 0