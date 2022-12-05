Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Related
fcnews.org
Wauseon bowling beats Bryan
BRYAN — Wauseon bowling swept Bryan Monday on the road. The boys defeated the Golden Bears 2,227-2,179, while the girls were victorious 2,120-1,985. For the Wauseon boys, Ryan Marks rolled a 433 series, Parker Black 409, and Kane Panico 360. Jayde Ramos rolled a 377 series for the Wauseon girls, Rachel Carr 336, and Kendall Horner 309.
fcnews.org
Wauseon falls short to Fairview, 45-40
Fairview outscored Wauseon 27-11 in the second half, earning a 45-40 come-from-behind victory at Wauseon in girls basketball Monday night. The two teams were deadlocked at 36 entering the fourth quarter. The Apaches went up 39-36 early in the frame, but the Indians then took back the lead 40-39 around the halfway point following back-to-back baskets by Hayley Meyer.
fcnews.org
Archbold goes 1-1 at DPT Holiday Classic
DEFIANCE — Archbold fell to Ayersville in the Defiance Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, 40-29, Tuesday night. For the Pilots, Kaylee Dockery led all scorers with 17 points. Ally Schindler tacked on nine points. The Blue Streaks were paced by Carly Grime who finished with 12 points. Archbold advanced to...
Putnam YMCA receives funding for $300,000 project
OTTAWA — The YMCA of Putnam County was gifted funding from multiple donors to replace its air-handling unit. According to the recent press release, the unit conditions the air around the indoor heated swimming pool. The $300,000 project was funded with the help of generous giving. In addition to...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
fcnews.org
PSF honors four more graduates
Visitors to Pettisville are now greeted by additions to the “city limits” signs as the Pettisville School Foundation honors four Pettisville High School graduates who have brought honor and recognition to Pettisville. Three-star Air Force Lieutenant General Jeffrey A. Kruse and the musical group, Girl Named Tom, consisting...
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
fcnews.org
Delta scores comeback win over Pettisville
After being shellacked by Woodmore 48 hours before and then shooting just 22 percent in the first half against Pettisville, Kelsey Gillen’s Delta Panthers did an about-face, hitting 53% from the field in the second half to mark up a 45-42 win over the Blackbirds in girls basketball Monday night.
Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
13abc.com
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
wlen.com
Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash
Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
13abc.com
12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Hittin’ The Town at a major Detroit exhibition with Toledo ties. Why it Matters: Supreme Court election case and what it means for Ohio. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could impact the future of elections. The stakes are high for Ohio Republicans who say they hope the court's decision removes a key check on their power.
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
wktn.com
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
13abc.com
UTMC department chair under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon’s Welcome To Bethlehem Brings Old-World Market To Life
LIVE NATIVITY … This years Welcome to Bethlehem event was just as realistic as any with their live nativity scene. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As the sun went down and 5:30 p.m. rolled around, The Church of Wauseon kicked off their first date of the Welcome to Bethlehem/ Christmas in Wauseon on Sunday, December 4.
27 year old dies in Raisinville Twp., Mich. crash Wednesday
RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on South Custer Road, west of Dixon Road, in Raisinville Township, Michigan. Shane Shobey, from Dundee, Michigan, was traveling westbound on South Custer Road when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway and drove over...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historic Indoor Theater Shines As The Jewel Of Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The face of Maumee sits on the corner of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Conant Street. Thousands of residents and commuters pass by the iconic structure each day. The Maumee Indoor Theater is featured in several photos, murals and other art pieces...
Comments / 0