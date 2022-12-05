ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcnews.org

Wauseon bowling beats Bryan

BRYAN — Wauseon bowling swept Bryan Monday on the road. The boys defeated the Golden Bears 2,227-2,179, while the girls were victorious 2,120-1,985. For the Wauseon boys, Ryan Marks rolled a 433 series, Parker Black 409, and Kane Panico 360. Jayde Ramos rolled a 377 series for the Wauseon girls, Rachel Carr 336, and Kendall Horner 309.
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon falls short to Fairview, 45-40

Fairview outscored Wauseon 27-11 in the second half, earning a 45-40 come-from-behind victory at Wauseon in girls basketball Monday night. The two teams were deadlocked at 36 entering the fourth quarter. The Apaches went up 39-36 early in the frame, but the Indians then took back the lead 40-39 around the halfway point following back-to-back baskets by Hayley Meyer.
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold goes 1-1 at DPT Holiday Classic

DEFIANCE — Archbold fell to Ayersville in the Defiance Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, 40-29, Tuesday night. For the Pilots, Kaylee Dockery led all scorers with 17 points. Ally Schindler tacked on nine points. The Blue Streaks were paced by Carly Grime who finished with 12 points. Archbold advanced to...
ARCHBOLD, OH
The Lima News

Putnam YMCA receives funding for $300,000 project

OTTAWA — The YMCA of Putnam County was gifted funding from multiple donors to replace its air-handling unit. According to the recent press release, the unit conditions the air around the indoor heated swimming pool. The $300,000 project was funded with the help of generous giving. In addition to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

PSF honors four more graduates

Visitors to Pettisville are now greeted by additions to the “city limits” signs as the Pettisville School Foundation honors four Pettisville High School graduates who have brought honor and recognition to Pettisville. Three-star Air Force Lieutenant General Jeffrey A. Kruse and the musical group, Girl Named Tom, consisting...
PETTISVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Delta scores comeback win over Pettisville

After being shellacked by Woodmore 48 hours before and then shooting just 22 percent in the first half against Pettisville, Kelsey Gillen’s Delta Panthers did an about-face, hitting 53% from the field in the second half to mark up a 45-42 win over the Blackbirds in girls basketball Monday night.
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash

Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Hittin’ The Town at a major Detroit exhibition with Toledo ties. Why it Matters: Supreme Court election case and what it means for Ohio. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could impact the future of elections. The stakes are high for Ohio Republicans who say they hope the court's decision removes a key check on their power.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wktn.com

Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

UTMC department chair under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon’s Welcome To Bethlehem Brings Old-World Market To Life

LIVE NATIVITY … This years Welcome to Bethlehem event was just as realistic as any with their live nativity scene. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As the sun went down and 5:30 p.m. rolled around, The Church of Wauseon kicked off their first date of the Welcome to Bethlehem/ Christmas in Wauseon on Sunday, December 4.
WAUSEON, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Historic Indoor Theater Shines As The Jewel Of Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The face of Maumee sits on the corner of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Conant Street. Thousands of residents and commuters pass by the iconic structure each day. The Maumee Indoor Theater is featured in several photos, murals and other art pieces...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy