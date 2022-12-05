An RV explodes outside of Salt & Straw’s headquarters, prompting property crime discussion: Beat Check podcast

Read full article on original website
Dewayne M
2d ago
people living in rvs without an address need to be removed immediately. same with homeless. it needs to be a crime. it has nothing to do with being poor or helpless anymore. bus them out of state
Reply(3)
7
Gerald Jacquette
2d ago
Police aren't doing anything about it beacsue people like Hardesty, Wheeler ,.Brown and others love crime and will do zero to stop it.
Reply
7
HBICheryl
2d ago
Sounds like maybe Salt and Straw needed an out to leave where no one could blame them.....because the homeless situation and the vandalism and or crime isn't enough.🙄
Reply(6)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
WWEEK
City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Shares Map of Portland Shootings, Mistakenly Asserts It Shows Homeless Camps
On Wednesday morning, social media accounts for City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez posted a screenshot of a city-generated map that shows gun violence hot spots across the city. Gonzalez’s Instagram account captioned the photo: “Map here of homeless camp clusters with shootings overlay (dots).”. That’s incorrect. The map, created...
kptv.com
Portland metro ranks 7th for package thefts in the country
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is once again in the top 10 for package thefts in the nation’s major metro areas. The area ranks seventh in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. In the past year, approximately 260...
Man who reportedly robbed a Lloyd district Café Yumm arraigned
Shane Rory Cuddihy was arraigned on charges of second-degree robbery and two counts of menacing for robbing a Cafe Yumm, according to Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt.
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
KGW
Convicted ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released and housed in NW Portland
Richard Gilmore is being released as a low-risk offender. One survivor of his crimes wants the neighborhood to be warned ahead of time.
Readers respond: Grateful for Portland’s parks employees
As a lifelong Portland resident, I’ve certainly seen a sharp decline in the city’s livability, safety and beauty. I’ve only just started to see it pull out of its steep tailspin and start leveling off again. But although I am a critic of how our government has...
kptv.com
Amazon Hub broken into and lockers emptied at Gresham apartment complex
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - ‘Tis the season for ordering gifts online, which also means thieves are on the prowl. Just this past weekend, an Amazon Hub was broken into at an apartment complex in Gresham and most of the lockers emptied out. Neighbors tell FOX 12, sadly, it’s not...
kptv.com
Man beaten, robbed by street racers in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was brutally attacked and robbed in Northeast Portland back in June after asking drivers to slow down. The suspects involved have yet to be identified and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone that has any information. Will Stevens and his wife...
Men shot in Salem parking lot found blocks from scene, police say
The Salem Police Department says two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday night but were found nearly a mile away.
Officials: Man shot wife, baby before turning gun on himself
Clark County authorities say a man shot his wife and infant child before fatally shooting himself on Wednesday.
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work
A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
WWEEK
City Workers Will Be Required in the Office 20 Hours a Week, per Email Sent to Workers
According to an email sent to city of Portland employees this morning, the city will require employees to work from their offices at least 20 hours per week as it enters the next phase of its return-to-work policy. “We have it from reputable management sources that you will be expected...
kptv.com
2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in Salem Tuesday night. At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Winco, located 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast, after a witness reported a person in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
‘These are survival tools': Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
Jojo the restaurant’s secret sauce? Building around what made the cart great
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 8: Jojo, a Pearl District restaurant from the popular Southeast Portland sandwich cart. Whether they admit it or not, most food cart owners dream of one day opening a restaurant,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 15