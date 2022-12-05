ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

An RV explodes outside of Salt & Straw’s headquarters, prompting property crime discussion: Beat Check podcast

By Andrew Theen
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Dewayne M
2d ago

people living in rvs without an address need to be removed immediately. same with homeless. it needs to be a crime. it has nothing to do with being poor or helpless anymore. bus them out of state

Gerald Jacquette
2d ago

Police aren't doing anything about it beacsue people like Hardesty, Wheeler ,.Brown and others love crime and will do zero to stop it.

HBICheryl
2d ago

Sounds like maybe Salt and Straw needed an out to leave where no one could blame them.....because the homeless situation and the vandalism and or crime isn't enough.🙄

kptv.com

Portland metro ranks 7th for package thefts in the country

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is once again in the top 10 for package thefts in the nation’s major metro areas. The area ranks seventh in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. In the past year, approximately 260...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man beaten, robbed by street racers in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was brutally attacked and robbed in Northeast Portland back in June after asking drivers to slow down. The suspects involved have yet to be identified and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone that has any information. Will Stevens and his wife...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work

A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in Salem Tuesday night. At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Winco, located 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast, after a witness reported a person in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast

Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
PORTLAND, OR
