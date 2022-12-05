Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The most innovative headphones of 2022
We’ve been in something of a golden era for personal audio for more than two decades if you start counting with the launch of the first iPod. You might think that there’s simply no more room for new features or improvements, and yet if anything, the pace of progress — especially in headphones and earbuds — has only increased. In 2022, companies started to look at ways to overcome wireless audio’s traditional limitations, sometimes successfully, sometimes a little less so. But either way, we’re here to recognize the products that really stepped out on a limb.
Digital Trends
Best over-the-counter hearing aids for 2022
2022 saw the FDA finalize its rules on over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that don’t require a prescription, and many brands waiting for the change have now started selling their models online and in stores like Best Buy, Walgreens, Walmart, and others. These OTC hearing aids are less expensive, come in a wider variety of design options, and are certified to help with mild to moderate (and sometimes beyond) hearing loss.
TechCrunch
Fire TV arrives on Amazon’s wall-mounted smart screen, the Echo Show 15
While the streaming functionality may now become the main selling point for this device, the Echo Show 15 also offers other standard Echo Show functionality, like the ability to manage smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts and speak to Alexa, among other things. Plus, the Show’s bigger...
Engadget
What we bought: Why I still use a $15 pair of wired Panasonic earbuds every day
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. My best headphones...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
reviewed.com
Disney+ has ad-supported tiers now—here's what you should know
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nearly new year, new prices. A lot of streaming services have added ad-enabled tiers over the last several years (HBO Max and Hulu, to name a few) but one of the longest holdouts has been Disney+—until now. The streaming giant is adding an ad-enabled tier to its pricing plan, meaning that to avoid ads while you're streaming Andor or the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special you'll have to pay a little more than you might be used to for a new tier, called Disney+ Premium.
reviewed.com
Amazon's new Voice Remote Pro elevates the Fire TV experience
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is easily the best smart remote to use with Fire TV devices. About the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Dimensions: 38 x 148 x 18...
Review: Can the Urbanears Alby Wireless Earbuds Compete With Other Budget Headphones?
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Listening to music feels inextricably linked to our lives these days. It’s constantly playing where we shop, where we eat, and where we sleep. Or if you’re like us, it’s playing in your ears just about everywhere you go due to that trusty pair of wireless earbuds in your pocket. Recently, that has been the Urbanears Alby wireless earbuds. When it comes to the best earbuds, there are seemingly hundreds of options to choose from huge name brands like Apple, Bose, and...
CNET
Get $50 Off This Excellent Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
Here's a holiday deal you probably don't want to miss: This Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus speaker is being discounted down to $130 when you clip the instant $50-off coupon on its product page, which is very close to its lowest price for this year. Here's the quick skinny on...
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
9to5Mac
IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK smart lamp/speaker levels up, literally, with a new elevated design
IKEA and Sonos started collaborating back in 2019 with the original SYMFONISK table lamp that doubles as an AirPlay-enabled smart speaker. After launching V2 last year with a new mix-and-match design, IKEA x Sonos has announced the newest addition to the lineup, the SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker. IKEA announced the...
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
knowtechie.com
How to measure someone’s height on iPhone
Did you know that LiDAR-equipped iPhones can be used to measure someone’s height?. That’s right, no more having to get squirmy toddlers to stand in one place while you use a ruler to mark the wall. The inbuilt Measure app on iOS is all you need. You can...
Digital Trends
The best headphpnes for sleeping in 2022: earbuds, masks, and more
If you’re like us, you love to fall asleep to music or the soothing sounds of nature. If you live in a noisy area, however, or if you have roommates, you may have to rely on headphones to block the outside world or serenade you to slumberland. Of course, most headphones aren’t comfortable enough and can be too cumbersome to sleep with all night without them falling off.
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us but Amazon is still churning out unbeatable deals on their site ahead of the holidays. The best one we’ve scoped out today? The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, which are more than half off right now. The deluxe headphones, which normally retail for $350 are down to $169 on Amazon. The deal seems to be exclusive to Amazon — the set is marked at its full retail price on other sites such...
notebookcheck.net
Apple HomePod mini with 360° audio to launch in new countries in December
Apple has announced that the HomePod mini will be available in more countries, including Sweden, Norway and Finland, from December 13. The device combines a speaker with a smart home hub, running on an Apple S5 chip with integrated software to optimize music playback intelligently. The gadget has a full-frequency driver, two passive drivers and a neodymium magnet. A proprietary waveguide in the speaker's base enables a 360° audio experience.
