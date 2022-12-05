Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
Space travel is heating up—and so are rocket fuel emissions. These companies are developing cleaner alternatives to protect earth first
More rocket launches mean greater carbon emissions. As space travel grows, NASA and others are on the hunt for more sustainable fuels.
Tree Hugger
What Are Carbon Sinks? How Do They Impact Climate Change?
A carbon sink is any natural system that absorbs and stores more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases. The largest carbon sinks on Earth are forests, soil, and the ocean, with the latter already accumulating roughly 30% of the atmosphere's total carbon dioxide emissions. Why are they so important?...
Minnesota Daily
Ericson: Now we’re cooking with gas
It’s an ubiquitous expression. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, to “be cooking with gas” means “to be making very good progress or doing something very well.”. And it’s true there are many advantages to cooking with a gas stove. According to former journalist and current cooking YouTuber Adam Ragusea, a big advantage of gas stoves is their responsiveness. “You ignite them, and they’re instantly hot. You throttle them down, they instantly cool off,” Ragusea said in a 2021 YouTube video.
Why Do Fossil Fuels Have So Much Carbon Stored in Them?
When fossil fuels are burned they produce carbon dioxide—a greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere and is contributing to global warming.
Which is Cheaper: Wood Burning Stove or Central Heating?
Even if you have central heating, consider the merits of wood burning stoves as energy costs rise.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
The Verge
Stop burning trees for energy, scientists urge ahead of UN Biodiversity Conference
Forests are more valuable alive than dead, at least according to the more than 670 scientists who signed a letter urging world leaders to quit burning trees for energy. The plea comes as delegates gather for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference that begins today in Montreal. The scientists want to...
White House weighing plan to boost emergency home heating oil supply -sources
Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House is weighing a plan to increase inventories in the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, fighting a supply crunch that could drive up prices and punish inflation-fatigued consumers, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable Fuel
An airplane flies above large buildingsPhoto by宅-KEN on Pixabay. In 2021, United Airlines flew the first passenger aircraft with 100% sustainable aviation fuel. In December, 2021, 115 passengers flew from Chicago’s O’Hare airport to Washington, DC. That flight was the first in the world to do so with one engine running on 100-percent non-petroleum-based sustainable fuel made from sugar water and corn. The fuel reportedly burns up to 75 percent cleaner than petroleum-based fuels. This fuel delivers comparable performance of conventional jet fuel but with a markedly smaller carbon footprint. According to an article by Cision,
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory
Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
