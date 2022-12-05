ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions

A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
Tree Hugger

What Are Carbon Sinks? How Do They Impact Climate Change?

A carbon sink is any natural system that absorbs and stores more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases. The largest carbon sinks on Earth are forests, soil, and the ocean, with the latter already accumulating roughly 30% of the atmosphere's total carbon dioxide emissions. Why are they so important?...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Daily

Ericson: Now we’re cooking with gas

It’s an ubiquitous expression. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, to “be cooking with gas” means “to be making very good progress or doing something very well.”. And it’s true there are many advantages to cooking with a gas stove. According to former journalist and current cooking YouTuber Adam Ragusea, a big advantage of gas stoves is their responsiveness. “You ignite them, and they’re instantly hot. You throttle them down, they instantly cool off,” Ragusea said in a 2021 YouTube video.
The Independent

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
INDIANA STATE
electrek.co

Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025

Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
CBS San Francisco

Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
JudyD

United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable Fuel

An airplane flies above large buildingsPhoto by宅-KEN on Pixabay. In 2021, United Airlines flew the first passenger aircraft with 100% sustainable aviation fuel. In December, 2021, 115 passengers flew from Chicago’s O’Hare airport to Washington, DC. That flight was the first in the world to do so with one engine running on 100-percent non-petroleum-based sustainable fuel made from sugar water and corn. The fuel reportedly burns up to 75 percent cleaner than petroleum-based fuels. This fuel delivers comparable performance of conventional jet fuel but with a markedly smaller carbon footprint. According to an article by Cision,
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
electrek.co

Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory

Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
NORMAL, IL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy