Portland Monday weather: Snow is gone, replaced by partly sunny skies; rain returns later in week

Portland sees steady morning rain Thursday, tapering to showers by afternoon
Portland moves into a wet weather period, beginning Thursday with morning rain and afternoon showers, that should last through the weekend. Morning temperatures were near 45 degrees, and that may be the warmest we get all day. Temperatures will lower during the afternoon to about 42 degrees. The National Weather...
Portland may see patchy morning fog Wednesday, then cloudy skies; high 42
Wednesday will be Portland’s last mostly dry day of the week before several wet weather systems arrive through the weekend. The National Weather Service says fog is possible early Wednesday. A quick check of traffic cameras didn’t show much fog formation at about 5:30 a.m., but it’s possible some areas will have foggy conditions through the morning. Otherwise, Portland will have mostly cloudy, but dry skies throughout the day. The high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Was Sunday’s brief snowfall a sign of a cold, snowy winter? Tips to keep your home warm this season
Sunday’s sprinkling of snow in the Portland area may have had weather watchers wondering if this is a sign of a cold and snowy winter season ahead. It also may have had you freezing in your sneakers and sweatshirt. The quick onset of colder than average late November temperatures following October’s record-setting heat gave residents very little time to adapt themselves to the temperature swing.
Frigid, cloudy in Oregon; More snow in Portland?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet. On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.
Snow arrives as expected today, but morning commute should be okay for most of us
It’s hard to believe, but Portland broke a snowfall record today with 0.1″ officially at the National Weather Service forecast office just east of the airport (122nd & Sandy area). Wait for it...the big total... Yes, just 0.1″ officially fell and that is a record for the date....
First Alert Weather Day: Drivers on high alert for snow through gorge
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) - Slush and freezing temperatures Sunday made for dangerous driving conditions east of the Portland metro area on Interstate 84. One driver on I-48, Lyndsey Martin, said the snowfall felt like a sudden season change. “I went on a trip to Mexico for a couple of...
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Snow totals show biggest amounts fell in on Portland's east side, Cascade foothills, gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for today's snow event. We want to know how much snow you got as well. Take a measurement and a picture and send it to us on our ChimeIn Portal. The highest totals appear to be in...
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
‘It’s a last resort’: ODOT aims to deter homeless camping by putting boulders along the freeways
PORTLAND, Ore. — The loud bang of boulders dumped out of construction trucks was muffled Tuesday morning by the constant hum of the freeway. Along I-5 near Delta Park, Oregon Department of Transportation crews dumped piles of rocks in place of homeless camps. “Basically, it’s an aggressive landscaping technique,”...
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
Here's what ODOT has in mind for low-income commuters once tolling starts
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past several weeks, we've done some reporting on the Oregon Department of Transportation's plan to introduce tolling on I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metro area. As a result, we've gotten repeated questions about how low-income commuters are supposed to be able to afford the extra financial hit.
Readers respond: Grateful for Portland’s parks employees
As a lifelong Portland resident, I’ve certainly seen a sharp decline in the city’s livability, safety and beauty. I’ve only just started to see it pull out of its steep tailspin and start leveling off again. But although I am a critic of how our government has...
Take a drive through Keizer’s ‘Miracle of Christmas’ lights display
If you find yourself in the mid-Willamette Valley on a December evening, take a spin through Keizer’s “Miracle of Christmas” lights display. The light display consists of blocks of houses in the Gubser neighborhood, many of which have pulled out all the stops when it comes to holiday lights.
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
