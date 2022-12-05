ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work

A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast

Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
PORTLAND, OR
92.9 The Bull

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Missing Portland man found safe in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a missing Portland man has been found safe under hospital care. On Wednesday afternoon PPB said Craig Hollowell, 53, had not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities said it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Portland native Yeat set for first show in hometown since hitting it big

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a blockbuster year, Oregon native Yeat recently announced new dates for his North American tour, accompanying his most recent project titled "Lyfe." On March 30 he will be back in his home town at the Moda Center. This will be the artist's first time performing in Portland since hitting it big on the national stage.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years

The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy