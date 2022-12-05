Read full article on original website
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
Readers respond: Grateful for Portland’s parks employees
As a lifelong Portland resident, I’ve certainly seen a sharp decline in the city’s livability, safety and beauty. I’ve only just started to see it pull out of its steep tailspin and start leveling off again. But although I am a critic of how our government has...
‘These are survival tools': Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Portland’s reigning Restaurant of the Year is opening a lechonería in Beaverton
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work
A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
WWEEK
City Workers Will Be Required in the Office 20 Hours a Week, per Email Sent to Workers
According to an email sent to city of Portland employees this morning, the city will require employees to work from their offices at least 20 hours per week as it enters the next phase of its return-to-work policy. “We have it from reputable management sources that you will be expected...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
kptv.com
Missing Portland man found safe in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a missing Portland man has been found safe under hospital care. On Wednesday afternoon PPB said Craig Hollowell, 53, had not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities said it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.
KTVZ
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
Portland native Yeat set for first show in hometown since hitting it big
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a blockbuster year, Oregon native Yeat recently announced new dates for his North American tour, accompanying his most recent project titled "Lyfe." On March 30 he will be back in his home town at the Moda Center. This will be the artist's first time performing in Portland since hitting it big on the national stage.
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years
The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
thelundreport.org
Oregon’s Hospitals Are Struggling With Weeks To Go In Respiratory Illness Season
This article is republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Across the state, a health care system that has largely risen to the challenge of managing more than 100 young children hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus is facing a new stress test: a sharp increase in adult patients with the flu and COVID-19.
KGW
Convicted ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released and housed in NW Portland
Richard Gilmore is being released as a low-risk offender. One survivor of his crimes wants the neighborhood to be warned ahead of time.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
The Oregonian
