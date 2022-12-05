Read full article on original website
Trump, Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes pushing antisemitism to the forefront of the GOP could pull the Christian nationalist movement apart
Christian nationalism's resurgence in politics could be threatened if far-right figures continue to shine a light on the movement's ugliest parts.
Editorial cartoons for Dec. 11, 2022: Georgia Senate runoff, Twitter files, Brittney Griner swap
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a tightly contested runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, adding to the list of losing GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and prompting some soul-searching by the party. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s lead image, draws the former gridiron star as a deflated football and Trump as a dejected coach.
