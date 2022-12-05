ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Editorial cartoons for Dec. 11, 2022: Georgia Senate runoff, Twitter files, Brittney Griner swap

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a tightly contested runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, adding to the list of losing GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and prompting some soul-searching by the party. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s lead image, draws the former gridiron star as a deflated football and Trump as a dejected coach.
GEORGIA STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy