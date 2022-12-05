The Cincinnati Bengals have put a tough start in 2022 all the way behind them. Their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 pushed their record to 8-4 as they are riding a four-game winning streak. This is as good of a bounce-back that the team could have had after an embarrassing Monday Night Football performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO