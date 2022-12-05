ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
Former Star Compares Bengals’ Joe Burrow To This NFL Legend

The Cincinnati Bengals have put a tough start in 2022 all the way behind them. Their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 pushed their record to 8-4 as they are riding a four-game winning streak. This is as good of a bounce-back that the team could have had after an embarrassing Monday Night Football performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.
