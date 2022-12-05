ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

#6. Carol Tomé (United Parcel Service)

By JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZoHB_0jY2HMZa00

- University of Wyoming, bachelor's degree in communication, 1979

- University of Denver, master's degree in finance

Carol Tomé became the CEO of UPS in 2020. Before this role, Tomé served as the chief financial officer of Home Depot Inc. for 19 years. Tomé held other leadership positions at the company for a tenure of 24 years.

While earning her degree from Denver University's Daniel College of Business, she believed her future involved eventually taking over her family's independent bank—a future that would never come to fruition due to her parents' divorce. While reflecting on her time at DU , Tomé highlights her time as a graduate teaching assistant for computer programming and statistics classes as a foundational experience critical to her success. Tomé ranked sixth on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy