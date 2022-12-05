ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

#2. Roz Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance)

By JASON REDMOND/AFP // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qBVk_0jY2HLgr00

- Spelman College, bachelor's degree in chemistry, 1984

- University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, advanced management program

Rosalind "Roz' Brewer was named CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2021, making her the second black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. Before this role, Brewer was the chief operating officer and group president of Starbucks and the president and chief executive officer of Sam's Club.

Brewer was the first woman and first Black person to head a division of Walmart. In 2022, Brewer joined the board of VillageMD—a company specializing in developing primary care clinics. Through this partnership, the physician-staffed VillageMD clinic is now being attached to Walgreens pharmacies across the U.S.

Brewer remains connected to her alma mater through the Rosalind Gates Brewer Scholarship at Spelman College for first-generation college students. Brewer ranked seventh on Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/ Stacey D. Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy