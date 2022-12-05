5. Sarah London (Centene)

- Harvard College, bachelor's degrees in history and literature, 2002

- University of Chicago, master of business administration

Sarah London became the CEO of Centene in March 2022. London previously served as the company's vice chairman and the senior vice president of technology innovation and modernization. Before joining Centene in 2020, she was a partner at Optum, a venture capital firm.

London graduated with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and magna cum laude from Harvard, where she studied history and literature. She was named to Fortune's list of 50 most powerful women in 2022.